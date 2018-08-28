Search

Town’s popular swimming pool reopens

PUBLISHED: 09:48 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 06 January 2019

Bungay Swimming Pool has reopened after a heating issue kept it closed over the festive period. Picture: Bungay Pool and Gym

Archant

Residents in a Suffolk town will be able to enjoy swimming their first lengths of 2019 after its pool reopened on Saturday.

Bungay Swimming Pool is now back in use after heating issues which kept it closed throughout the festive period have been resolved.

A statement from Waveney District Council on December 27, alerted residents the pool would be closed for the rest of the year with it unlikely to reopen until early 2019.

Graham Catchpole, Waveney’s cabinet member for operational partnerships, said: “We are pleased to be able to reopen the swimming pool for our customers to enjoy from Saturday morning onwards.

“Our contractors have worked hard over the Christmas period to resolve the main heating issues and the pool is now back up to the correct temperature.”

Customers have been thanked for their patience and understanding during the temporary closure.

Further improvements will be made to the boiler and heating system over the next 10 days, which could see fluctuations in shower temperatures until completed.

