Restaurant is first in town to 'give away' leftover food

PUBLISHED: 14:19 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 16 January 2020

A Bungay restaurant has become the first in town to give its leftover food away in an effort to curb food waste. Photo: Kinsey Foster

Archant

A Bungay restaurant has become the first in town to give its leftover food away in an effort to curb food waste.

Hasan Tunc, owner and head chef of Pomegranate restaurant. Photo: Kinsey FosterHasan Tunc, owner and head chef of Pomegranate restaurant. Photo: Kinsey Foster

Pomegranate restaurant, on Earsham Street, wants to prevent its unused food from getting binned at the end of each shift by giving it away at a fraction of its regular price.

The restaurant began giving away its food using the app Too Good To Go, which puts people in touch with restaurants and businesses that have leftover food.

"So far we have had a really good response. It can really help a small local business, and of course it helps the environment," Pomegranate manager Kinsey Foster said.

"Because all our food is freshly cooked everyday, and we can't know what people will order in the evening, we can put on the app what will be left over and people can come and collect it."

So far they have always sold out and avoided having to put perfectly good food in their bins. Photo: Kinsey fosterSo far they have always sold out and avoided having to put perfectly good food in their bins. Photo: Kinsey foster

Pomegranate typically give away dishes that would cost around £15 for £5, just a third of the cost.

The restaurant, which is soon going to celebrate its first anniversary in the town centre, began their food waste scheme last Saturday, January 11.

So far they have "always sold out" and avoided having to put perfectly good food in their bins.

Miss Foster said: "It all would have just got put in the bin as we cannot keep it or re-heat due to health and safety. It's about reducing wastage more than anything. The app takes most of the payment but it's about reducing wastage."

According to Too Good To Go, wasted food is responsible for nearly 8pc of greenhouse emissions.

The restaurant said they hoped more businesses in the town centre would follow their lead.

"Other businesses should definitely consider this. For some it's not a good idea but we are not wasting food. From the other point of view we are also getting people who might have never tried our food to come into the restaurant for the first time. It also helps those who might not have been able to afford our food.

"It's a win-win for everyone: the business, consumer, and environment too."

