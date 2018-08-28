Search

Advanced search

Town fights back after losing bank and 24-hour cashpoint

PUBLISHED: 17:15 28 November 2018

Didy Ward of Moth crafts, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.

Didy Ward of Moth crafts, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.

Archant

Businesses in a market town which was stripped of its last bank have fought back from an uncertain future.

A Sweet for You, Earsham Street, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.A Sweet for You, Earsham Street, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.

When Lloyds Banking Group decided to close its Bungay branch in May, the town also lost access to a 24-hour cashpoint.

It was the town’s fifth bank closure in four years and many feared the move would have a crippling impact on the local economy.

However, businesses have adapted to the changing times and some believe the town’s independent culture and heritage will pave the way to the future of the British high street.

Didy Ward, chairman of Bungay Events and Business Association (BEBA), said: “I think the town has adapted. People know that Bungay hasn’t got a cashpoint now so they make other arrangements.

George Parker, of A Sweet for You, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.George Parker, of A Sweet for You, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.

Mrs Ward explained all business had seen an increase in card transactions while market traders have also invested in card machines to make life easier for customers.

She added: “We all know the high street is struggling, people have less disposable income and there in uncertainty over Brexit.

“If Marks and Spencer are closing branches you know the high street is in trouble. And the thing I was most afraid of was small independent shops, already struggling, would be forced to close.

“That hasn’t happened – which I am delighted about.”

Didy Ward of Moth crafts, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.Didy Ward of Moth crafts, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.

Mrs Ward, who also owns Moth Crafts in Upper Olland Street, said: “Bungay is full of small independent shops and I think shops like ours are the future of the high street.

“We are able to adapt quicker and know instantly what our customers are looking for and can provide it.

“I know from visitors to Bungay from neighbouring towns and villages love coming here for the independent shops.

“The independent shops are a tourist attraction in their own right – they make the town.”

George Parker, who owns A Sweet for You in Earsham Street, likewise feels Bungay’s independent heritage gives it an edge.

The 33-year-old said: “I think people have got used to not having the bank in town. People generally have cards now rather than cash and having independent shops rather than chains helps.

“Everything here is unique rather than mass produced.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Updated Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Gas pipe mix-up cost us £200,000 in lost revenue, says Norfolk food firm boss

Patrick Gould, owner of Shire Foods East Anglia in Downham Market, says a long-running saga over a gas line has cost his firm £200,000 in lost revenue. Picture: Irene East.

Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

BDO in merger talks to form UK’s fifth-largest accountant

BDO's office on Thorpe Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps.

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide