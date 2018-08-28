Search

Christmas cheer spreads across Suffolk town as festive market attracts thousands

PUBLISHED: 15:12 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:13 02 December 2018

Ellie O'Sullivan of Oh Fudge! at the Bungay Christmas Street Market. Picture: Joe Norton

Ellie O'Sullivan of Oh Fudge! at the Bungay Christmas Street Market. Picture: Joe Norton

Archant

The Christmas season is well underway in a small Suffolk town which drew thousands of visitors to its annual festive market.

Bungay Christmas Street Market 2018. Picture: Joe NortonBungay Christmas Street Market 2018. Picture: Joe Norton

The Bungay Christmas Street Market saw the narrow town centre roads packed with shoppers who slalomed their way through more than 20 stalls on Sunday.

There was a great variety of unique festive stalls for visitors to enjoy which featured a number of naughty treats from homemade jam to beautifully iced cakes.

Bradley, Noah and Holly Dowler enjoying the Bungay Christmas Street Market 2018. Picture: Joe NortonBradley, Noah and Holly Dowler enjoying the Bungay Christmas Street Market 2018. Picture: Joe Norton

With handmade gifts and festive decorations on offer people were given a complete Christmas shopping experience.

Holly Dowler, 28, from Lowestoft visits the Christmas market every year and believes Sunday’s event was the busiest yet.

Bungay Christmas Street Market 2018. Picture: Joe NortonBungay Christmas Street Market 2018. Picture: Joe Norton

She said: “There are lots of wonderful stalls to visit which is great. It is a brilliant way to get into the Christmas spirit.

“It was a wonderful event again this year.”

Bungay Christmas Street Market 2018. Picture: Joe NortonBungay Christmas Street Market 2018. Picture: Joe Norton

Shoppers were also treated to live music on the Butter Cross as well as performance acts inside the church.

The entertainment was provided by characters from the Fisher Theatre’s 2018 panto - Aladdin.

Pam and Chloe White of St Margarets Cakes To Celebrate at the Bungay Christmas Street Market 2018. Picture: Joe NortonPam and Chloe White of St Margarets Cakes To Celebrate at the Bungay Christmas Street Market 2018. Picture: Joe Norton

Ellie O’Sullivan who sold a selection of festive delights from her stall, Oh Fudge! said: “It has been a really good day. We have had lots of trade and people really like our treats.

“It is one of the busiest days of the year for us and it has been a lot of fun.”

Many of the stalls offered card payments for the first time after the town’s last bank closed earlier this year.

