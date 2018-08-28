Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Suffolk alcohol-free beer brand sales take off as drinks market sees big cultural shift

PUBLISHED: 11:33 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 31 January 2019

St Peter's Without beers Picture: LEE WHITEFORD

St Peter's Without beers Picture: LEE WHITEFORD

Lee Whiteford

A Suffolk brewery saw sales of its alcohol-free beer soar by 102% during 2018, it has revealed.

St Peter’s Brewery, near Bungay, said its Without brand now represents 29% of the brewery’s total volume, with Dry January providing another focus for pub-goers and consumers taking a break from alcohol.

The brewery, one of the first to produce 0.0% craft ale, believes there’s huge potential in the no and low drinks market and has plans for more innovation into the sector.

MORE - More east businesses look to cut jobs as uncertainty dents confidence

The brand, launched in 2016, includes Without Original, Without Gold and Without Organic, and has a wide distribution through retail and the on-trade, as well as strong export deals across the world.

“Without has been a huge success for St Peter’s,” said boss John Hadingham, “We launched Without Original at a time when the alcohol-free market was just starting to find its feet and there really were no other bona fide alcohol-free craft beers available in the UK. This allowed us to gain a really strong foothold and build an excellent base of loyal customers, which we continue to serve today.”

According to research by Nielsen, sales of alcohol-free beer grew by 37% during 2018 to £51.8m.

“There’s still huge potential for the alcohol-free drinks sector and it continues to be the fastest growing segment of the drinks market,” said John.

“We recently launched Without on draught, which is already proving very popular and shows that consumers are now considering an alcohol-free beer a very viable choice to order in the pub.”

The brewery is looking to add launch new products into the sector in the coming months.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Some days I literally couldn’t move’ - suffering mother’s despair after court hands her £1,100 fine

Donna Weight, from Lowestoft, has told of an ‘awful few years’ after being fined for breaching an abatement notice. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this morning (Photo: Mathew Foulkes)

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon that is moving premises after a dispute over electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police prepare evidence for possible prosecution over death of girl in inflatable trampoline tragedy

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

‘It could help for the crucial part’ – Farke earmarks Norwich City role for deadline day signing

Philip Heise (middle) is interviewed for the first time following his Norwich City switch from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Meet the millenials who work six-hour days and get unlimited holiday

The Farnell Clarke team who are able to work when and where they please Picture: PlainSpeakingAgency

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists