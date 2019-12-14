See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

It is a symbol of 1970s decadence but if you're looking for a green-coloured bathroom suite, you might decide not to rip out the one in this home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

The shabby bungalow is coming under the hammer in February needing a complete modernisation.

However, when it comes to the bathroom, the suite from yesteryear, which actually can increase the value of a property, may just need to stay.

The bungalow in Youell Avenue, Gorleston is for sale for a guide price of £200,000-£220,000 in the Auction House auction on February 12 at the Dunston Hall hotel in Norwich at 11am.

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

MORE: See inside new artisan bakery open to public

The home needs a complete renovation and redecorating throughout and the overgrown garden needs some attention. However, the property does have an original fireplace in one of the rooms and it's within a short walk to the beach.

And it's possible the bathroom could actually be a lot older than the 1970s as brightly coloured suites like this one were around in the 1950s and 1960s too.

Would you rip this out? The bathroom in the property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House Would you rip this out? The bathroom in the property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Whereas homeowners insisted on taking them out in favour of white suites years ago, the trend is actually now to keep coloured suites if they're in good condition because they can actually add value when you sell.

Agent Bryan Baxter, auctioneer with Auction House, said: "This detached bungalow is currently vacant and in need of modernisation. The property is in a much favoured residential area and is ideal for owner occupation or to do up and sell on.

"Gas central heating is installed and most windows are double glazed. There is a detached single garage, off road parking and gardens, which are also in need of attention."

Inside is a hall, lounge, kitchen, three bedrooms and the bathroom. Outside is a front garden with a side driveway leading to a single garage and private rear garden.

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

You may also want to watch: