Pop up gin shop opens in Debenhams

Inside the pop up gin bar in Norwich's Debenhams. Picture: Archant Archant

Shoppers can enjoy a gin and tonic while they peruse the counters as a pop up bar has opened in a city centre department store.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bullards has opened a pop up gin shop in Norwich. Picture: Archant Bullards has opened a pop up gin shop in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Bullards has opened a pop up gin shop in the beauty hall of Debenhams, and will be giving out samples from now until Christmas Eve.

The team will also be selling bottles of the Norwich-made spirit, which come in three varieties: London Dry, Old Tom, and strawberry and cracked black pepper.

MORE: More Norfolk banks under threat as TSB announces 82 closures

Those who do pick up a bottle will have it gift-wrapped, and will also be given a Bullards bag which is usually worth £5.

A spokeswoman for the Cattle Market-based business said: "We've had so much interest. People love the fact that they're walking into a big city centre shop and there's a stall full of product made just around the corner.

The gin shop is in the Debenhams beauty hall. Picture: Archant The gin shop is in the Debenhams beauty hall. Picture: Archant

"We'll also be giving out samples at the exclusive events happening here over Christmas, so people can have a massage or a beauty treatment and then enjoy a G and T."

You may also want to watch: