Pop up gin shop opens in Debenhams
PUBLISHED: 16:52 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 26 November 2019
Archant
Shoppers can enjoy a gin and tonic while they peruse the counters as a pop up bar has opened in a city centre department store.
Bullards has opened a pop up gin shop in the beauty hall of Debenhams, and will be giving out samples from now until Christmas Eve.
The team will also be selling bottles of the Norwich-made spirit, which come in three varieties: London Dry, Old Tom, and strawberry and cracked black pepper.
Those who do pick up a bottle will have it gift-wrapped, and will also be given a Bullards bag which is usually worth £5.
A spokeswoman for the Cattle Market-based business said: "We've had so much interest. People love the fact that they're walking into a big city centre shop and there's a stall full of product made just around the corner.
"We'll also be giving out samples at the exclusive events happening here over Christmas, so people can have a massage or a beauty treatment and then enjoy a G and T."