Bullards Gin reveals plans to open restaurant and bar at Crystal House distillery

07 December, 2018 - 13:13
The Bullards team inside what will be the new bar and restaurant. Picture: Heist Films.

Brown and Co

The team at Bullards Gin have revealed they plan to add an open-kitchen restaurant and bar to their Crystal House distillery in Norwich.

Having gained planning permission to start operating a distillery out of the historic building on Castle Market Street this week, Bullards chairman Russell Evans has announced plans for ‘phase two’ of the project are already well underway.

Phase one, which will commence early next year, will consist of converting the ground floor; creating a bar and shop as well as adding in toilet facilities.

Mr Evans said: “We want to be open from about 8am, with people able to bob in and have a coffee and a nibble, pick up a bottle of gin and chat to the team.”

With new products in the pipeline and the re-launch of its bottle design creating a quarter of a million pounds worth of Christmas pre-orders, head distiller Hamish Cross said the Future50 company is here to stay.

“The current distilling unit we have here will service us for another five to ten years, it’s already allowed us to quadruple our output,” he said. “If we need something more, we’d open a sister distillery instead of moving.”

The ground floor will also host gin tours and tastings.

Mr Evans continued: “Upstairs is where we’re going to bring in a new concept; ginstronomy. We’ll be opening a restaurant serving seafood, charcuterie, cheeses, oysters, and other dishes which can be paired with gin.

“It’s an Austrailian concept which I haven’t seen done in the UK before.”

The conversion of the building overall will cost in the region of a quarter of a million pounds.

“There will be a circular bar in the centre of the upper floor, and the space will be available for hire for corporate events or wedding receptions,” Mr Evans added.

Early-stage concepts feature recycled materials and stained glass windows incorporated into the design.

“We want it to feel industrial because of the distillery downstairs, but a lot of our buyers are women so we want to bring in an element of femininity. We’ll work around copper, blush and charcoal tones for the interior,” Mr Evans added.

