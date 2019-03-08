Video

Boss of Bullards gin declares: 'I never plan to be bored again'

He retired and got bored - but now he's chairman of the board. Meet Russell Evans, MD of Bullards, the man spearheading the rebirth of a brand already producing 2,000 bottles of gin a week in the heart of Norwich

Russell Evans was always ambitious, determined to get out of the tiny Welsh village he grew up in and make something of himself.

Now, aged 57, he's come out of semi-retirement to head up a new gin-making business under one of the most famous local brands which dates back to 1837, Bullards.

He's heading up a new distillery in the city centre where 2,000 bottles of gin are currently being produced but with huge expansion plans to quadruple this and increase the current turnover of £2m in the next year to £10m.

"I left university where I did business studies and always worked in the brewery industry, and in fact, incredibly I worked for Bullards before the brand diminished," he said.

Russell worked for Grand Metropolitan brewery which sent him to work in Norwich and he never looked back.

"I became brand manager for firms like Budweiser, Fosters and Carlsberg and then started my own advertisement agency before giving up work about six or seven years ago. But I just kept thinking of the Bullards brand and re-registered it and in 2015 bought the rights but we didn't start making Bullards gin until 2016."

Russell and his team, including wife Claire, hit upon an award-winning recipe for London Dry gin and then other flavours followed including Old Tom which includes mango and honey and the strawberry and black pepper recently used in collaboration with local ice-cream-makers Parravani's to make a new sorbet.

History has been key with Russell devising the 'Spirit of Norwich' trademark.

"The 'Spirit of Norwich' is all about harking back to the history but also about Norwich and everything that's good about this city. I came here not knowing anyone and just loved the place," said Russell who now calls Norfolk his home. With demand for gin increasing, the next step was to create a distillery which has been set up over the past couple of months at Crystal House on Rose Lane. But Russell is driving plans for a much bigger business with a shop, bar and seafood restaurant onsite as well as tours.

Meanwhile, he's also driving forward the distribution of the gin, getting it into even more outlets. He's just signed a deal with Majestic Wines and the Co-op and the gin is already in some of the most prestigious venues in the UK including Harrods and Selfridges as well as Jarrold.

But it is not all plain sailing. He is currently locked in legal proceedings with former director of Norwich Craft Beer Company Patrick Fisher over the rights to use the Bullards beer name.

But Russell is determined it won't get in the way of his plans and is now determined to get the gin sold abroad - and has just completed his first deal to distribute in Holland. "That really makes me happy because gin was invented in Holland," he grins.

The son of a contract furnisher who created some of the interiors for the Planet Hollywood restaurant chain, Russell has been fascinated with history since a boy and has utilised this love to create the Bullards brand. The attention to detail is plain to see - the gin bottles are inspired from old Bullards beer bottles with the shape reflecting the famous Bullards chimney stack that towered over Norwich for more than 100 years. The logo is a 'tipsy anchor' taken from the original Anchor Brewery brand in 1837. Each bottle has to be made with the coloured glass sourced from Venice and Poland and then with the design finished off a little closer to home in Suffolk.

However, the biggest accolade for Russell has been the recent appointment of John Bullard, a descendant of the original brewery founder, as a director. "That has been the best endorsement I could have," he said.

Russell, who lives in Spooner Row, near Wymondham, with two sons, is a man that when he sets his mind on an achievement, sees it through to the end. After he 'retired' he went from smoking 40 cigarettes a day to getting fit and running a marathon. "I spent four-five years watching my kids play rugby at school then got to a point where they didn't need me, I got bored, I kept thinking about the Bullards brand and wanted to bring it back.

"At 57, I'm a bit older than some of the other people in the business but don't feel it," said Russell whose eldest son is doing business studies at university and his other boy is currently doing A levels.

This is a man with big plans for the future and it's a case of watch this space as Russell owns some other well-known local brands he's hoping to relaunch soon. including the famous local manufacturer Boulton & Paul. "I never plan to be bored again."

