Two firms launch new gin flavoured sorbet

Getting ready for the gin sorbet launch. Pic: submitted

A sweet treat with the 'real spirit of summer' in the form of gin is now on sale after a collaboration between distillers Bullards and a Suffolk ice cream maker.

The new strawberry and black pepper gin sorbet, on sale now. Pic: submitted The new strawberry and black pepper gin sorbet, on sale now. Pic: submitted

The new strawberry and black pepper gin sorbet is now available for anyone looking for a refreshing taste of summer with a little alcoholic kick in the form of 3.7%ABV (alcohol by volume.)

The new sorbet is the result of the efforts of Parravani's ice cream, based in Beccles, teaming up with Bullards, based at a new distillery on Rose Lane in Norwich.

The new strawberry and black pepper gin sorbet. Pic: submitted The new strawberry and black pepper gin sorbet. Pic: submitted

Adam Salter, business development manager for Parravani's which started in 1898 with Giuseppe Parravani as a small ice cream seller in Norwich, said; "We wanted to work with a firm that had the same ethos as us, Bullards was also founded in Norwich and we are 121 years old this year."

The sorbet was launched at an event at the Rooftop bar in Norwich on Thursday and is now on sale direct from Parravani's and also this weekend from Peter Beales in Attleborough at its annual rose festival and then will also be on sale at next week's Royal Norfolk Show. After that, it's hoped to distribute the sorbet far and wide across the region - making sure it's available to cool people down as the weather heats up.

The sorbet, which comes in 125ml tubs for £2.95 or a case of 20 for £59, is made using strawberries steeped in Bullards strawberry and black pepper gin, with some extra gin added in the process for good measure.

Russell Evans, Bullards managing director, at their distillery on Rose Lane. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Russell Evans, Bullards managing director, at their distillery on Rose Lane. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Russell Evans, MD at Bullards, said: "It's a perfect summer treat."

Bullards moved into Crystal House in the city in December where it has created a full distillery making three gins; the strawberry and black pepper, 'Old Tom' made from honey and mango and the award winning London dry which has flavour of marmalade and cinnamon as well as tonka beans.

The business has used the 'tipsy anchor' as its logo, which appears on the gin sorbet, inspired from the name of the original Anchor brewery in 1837. Russell brought back the Bullards name in 2015 with the trademark 'The Spirit of Norwich' and started gin production a year later.

Bullards three gin flavours; The Old Tom, London Dry and Strawberry and Black Pepper. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Bullards three gin flavours; The Old Tom, London Dry and Strawberry and Black Pepper. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

