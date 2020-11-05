Search

Victorian entrepreneur’s ginger beer factory for sale

PUBLISHED: 13:27 05 November 2020

Afred Lee and his wife pictured in Lees Yard, Holt. Photo by kind permission of the Holt Owl Trail www.holtowltrail.co.uk

Afred Lee and his wife pictured in Lees Yard, Holt. Photo by kind permission of the Holt Owl Trail www.holtowltrail.co.uk

Archant

A property which was used as a bottling plant for a Victorian drinks firm in Norfolk has gone up for sale for £350,000.

The historic property in New Street, Holt, which is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.The historic property in New Street, Holt, which is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

Lees Terrace, New Street, Holt, was part of the alcoholic and non-alcoholic empire run in the late 19th century by Alfred Lee.

Over more recent years, the building was converted to residential and operated as six flats for tenants of the Holt and Neighbourhood Housing Society. It is over three floors with a small courtyard and a range of sheds.

Alfred Lee, who ran an entrepreneurial drinks firm in Holt in Victorian times. Pic: By kind permission of the Holt Owl Trail www.holtowltrail.co.ukAlfred Lee, who ran an entrepreneurial drinks firm in Holt in Victorian times. Pic: By kind permission of the Holt Owl Trail www.holtowltrail.co.uk

Several buildings in this Lion Yard area of Holt were once used by Mr Lee to bottle his drinks. He was an entrepreneur of his time and even provided accommodation for some of his employees.

Mr Lee operated as a wine and spirits merchant from 1888 until 1933. The 1901 census showed he had premises in New Street and High Street, Holt with his brother William operating in Docking, near Burnham Market.

As well as the non-alcoholic ginger beer, he made oatmeal stout, sold for two shillings and 6d for 12 bottles and was doing what so many drinks firms are doing right now – running a home delivery service. He offered deliveries to your door, free of charge, all the way from Cromer to Hunstanton and 18 miles inland.

The historic property in New Street, Holt, which is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.The historic property in New Street, Holt, which is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

Mr Lee built a wholesale warehouse complex in Holt in 1896 with the largest of the buildings measuring more than 100ft. In order to leave his mark, he had a series of stone plaques inserted at eye-level bearing engraved initials dedicated to himself and his family.

Lees Yard was sold in 1971 to Michael Hill who details much of the history on the Holt Owl Trail website. He said: “I recently met a direct descendent of Mr Lee and have been corresponding regularly. There really is a most fascinating story waiting to be told, for Alfred Lee was one of Holt’s great entrepreneurs.”

The building for sale offers 4,500 square feet. From the top, you can see across the Glaven valley.

“The flats were all occupied up to the last 12 months and have not been re-let while the society looks to invest in more modern accommodation,” states agent Brown & Co.

The historic property in New Street, Holt, which is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.The historic property in New Street, Holt, which is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

