Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

PUBLISHED: 14:29 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 04 March 2019

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

R G Carter

East of England construction firm R G Carter has announced it will be recruiting up to 40 craft and management apprentices over the next six months, in a bit to create the next generation of construction professionals and tradesmen.

The Norwich-based firm already employs near 100 apprentices, and hopes to recruit their new cohort in the summer.

Director of R G Carter, Robert Alflatt said: “As a company, we are dedicated to inspiring and delivering the next generation of construction tradesmen and professionals and take the responsibility of supporting and developing apprentices seriously.

“Carter Academy offers a great learning experience, ensuring all of our apprentices have the very best start to a meaningful and successful future in the industry.”

The apprentices will not only study construction skills suitable for R G Carter, but will also develop the wide range of skills required to work across the industry.

On the scheme, trainees will learn industry-recognised qualifications in roles including carpentry, bricklaying, quantity surveying and construction management.

Lewis Mazurek has been an apprentice with the company for the past two years and is enjoying the hands-on learning approach, he said: “My apprenticeship at R G Carter has given me the perfect mix of theory and practical experience and I’m already putting my new skills to test on some of the most exciting building projects in Norfolk.

“The company has developed both my confidence and practical skills and I am really enjoying learning from both my academy tutors and the tradesmen and team on site.”

As part of R G Carter’s ongoing commitment to training, the business is also sponsoring the construction and logistics sector at the Norfolk Skills and Careers Festival, as well as organising the Waveney Building Apprentices’ Competition in conjunction with other regional colleges.

The competition, founded by the late Mr R. E Carter in 1976, sees apprentice bricklayers, carpenters, joiners, electricians, painters and decorators, and plumbers from technical colleges compete against one another to win the Carter Cup.

