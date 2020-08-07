Search

Advanced search

Five acre insect zoo to open in Norfolk countryside

PUBLISHED: 16:31 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 07 August 2020

BugzUK is hoping to launch a zoo which will allow visitors to handle insects. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

BugzUK is hoping to launch a zoo which will allow visitors to handle insects. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

A Norwich businessman is hoping to open a zoo hosting exotic invertebrates from tarantulas to millipedes in the Norfolk countryside.

Martin French who runs BugzUK would like to expand his collection of insects to create an insect zoo. Praying Mantis PHOTO: Nick ButcherMartin French who runs BugzUK would like to expand his collection of insects to create an insect zoo. Praying Mantis PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Martin French launched BugzUK more than 20 years ago in a six-by-six metre shed in his garden but by April 2022 is hoping to open a zoo spanning five acres.

Mr French has given notice to submit an application for a zoo license to Broadland District Council for the site at the former Norfolk Wildlife Park at Lenwade.

The zoo will feature a restaurant and shop as well as initially between 15 to 20 show areas hosting invertebrates.

Martin French who runs BugzUK would like to expand his collection of insects to create an insect zoo. Scorpion Martin French who runs BugzUK would like to expand his collection of insects to create an insect zoo. Scorpion "Flat Rock" PHOTO: Nick Butcher

MORE: Country pub named in Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list

You may also want to watch:

Visitors will also be able to handle certain insects to know more about their conservation.

Martin French who runs BugzUK would like to expand his collection of insects to create an insect zoo. PHOTO: Nick ButcherMartin French who runs BugzUK would like to expand his collection of insects to create an insect zoo. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Mr French said: “Growing invertebrates was a hobby that got a bit out of hand. I’ve gone from doing it in my garden shed to opening a zoo.

“There is no other zoo that will be similar to the one I’d like to open. We’d like to open initially with about 15 show areas and then add a show area every year until we get to about 40. Each viewing area will host a difference species, from scorpions to beetles.”

He added that a key aim of the site, which will cost hundreds of thousands of pounds to build, will be to teach visitors about how they can support nature.

“We’d like to do some educational stuff particularly around bees. I think a lot of people see some bees in their garden and feel like it’s enough, but we actually need hundreds in every garden. We’re hoping to inspire younger generations to be more aware of this,” he said.

Mr French says he hopes to employ around 12 people at the site, but is well aware not all visitors will be entirely comfortable with all the species.

“There will be a lot of people who will come here because it’s unlike anywhere else. We’ll be operating it on a one-way walk through system but I’m aware that a lot of people are genuinely scared of some insects. There will be the option to duck out of some rooms – I’m wary that some people may not want to walk through a room with 20 or 30 tarantulas in it,” he said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

19 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk in last seven days

Great Yarmouth has shown another rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wow factor: see inside this rare designer home for sale in a north Norfolk village

From show home to your home: The Spinney in Holme-next-the-Sea is for sale for price on application, although it is expected to around £3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Country pub named in Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross near Norwich has been named in a Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list. Photo : Steve Adams

Massive fire destroys huge section of ancient forest

A huge blaze destroyed 14,000sq m of Thetford Forest. Picture: NORFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town councillor resigns after ‘threats and abuse’ following pedestrianisation plans

Caroline Topping. Picture: Nick Butcher

19 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk in last seven days

Great Yarmouth has shown another rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Country pub named in Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross near Norwich has been named in a Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list. Photo : Steve Adams

Aylsham High School teacher was found unresponsive at home, inquest hears

Aylsham High School is mourning the death of teacher, Catherine Cartwright. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Massive fire destroys huge section of ancient forest

A huge blaze destroyed 14,000sq m of Thetford Forest. Picture: NORFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE