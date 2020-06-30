EasyJet could cut 700 pilot jobs and close Stansted base

EasyJet aircraft parked at Southend airport as the airline is considering cutting more than 700 pilot jobs and closing its bases at Stansted, Southend and Newcastle Pic: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Budget airline easyJet is considering cutting more than 700 pilot jobs and closing its bases in the eastern region.

The airline began formal consultation on its proposals after it announced last month it would reduce its workforce by up to 30pc.

Up to 727 pilots are at risk of redundancy as the airline looks at closing its bases in Stansted, Southend and Newcastle.

Balpa, the British Airline Pilots’ Association, general secretary Brian Strutton said: “We know that aviation is in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis and we had been expecting easyJet to make an announcement of temporary measures to help the airline through to recovery.

“But this seems an excessive overreaction and easyJet won’t find a supply of pilots waiting to come back when the recovery takes place over the next two years.”

EasyJet said it would continue flying to all three airports even if it stopped basing aircraft there.

The airline’s chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “These are very difficult proposals to put forward in what is an unprecedented and difficult time for the airline and the industry as a whole. We are focused on doing what is right for the company and its long-term health and success so we can protect jobs going forward.

“Unfortunately the lower demand environment means we need fewer aircraft and have less opportunity for work for our people.”