PUBLISHED: 13:56 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 16 August 2019

'Dirty Canary' loaded fries will be served at The Bucket List trailer outside Carrow Road. Photo: The Bucket List

The Bucket List

A loaded fries business is launching a pop-up trailer outside Norwich's Carrow Road on game days.

Nathan Boon, owner of The Bucket List, with fries in a bucket tub with toppings in the Cromer shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNathan Boon, owner of The Bucket List, with fries in a bucket tub with toppings in the Cromer shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Watching City battle it out in the high stakes of the Premiership is enough to make anyone hungry by half-time.

The good news for peckish Canaries is that catering company The Bucket List, who specialise in meat and cheese laden buckets of chips, will now be serving food outside the ground.

From tomorrow fans will be able to find the pop-up trailer near the main car park and for £5 can tuck into a 'Dirty Canary' bucket, consisting of garlic chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar fondue, aioli, crispy onions and BBQ sauce.

Adele Boon, who owns The Bucket List with her husband Nathan, said: "We always try to think about the customer and what they would want to eat at each event.

"We have obviously named the bucket to honour the club."

The most recent addition to The Bucket List's chippy empire comes after the success of their high street shop in Cromer, which opened last year, and residency at Chambers Cocktail Company in Norwich, which started in March.

Speaking when the Cromer shop opened, Mr Boon said: "I quit my job as head chef as it was a case of go big or go home to grow the business.

"I opened The Bucket List as a sideline project in 2017 and it has gone from strength to strength."

