Historic city pub near River Yare being sold for £350,000

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

A Grade II listed pub in Thorpe St Andrew has been put on the market for £350,000.

The Buck Inn, on Yarmouth Road, is being sold by its owners Ei Publican Partnerships, formerly known as Enterprise Inns.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said the decision to sell the pub's freehold was made after "careful consideration".

While Ei did not say whether the pub had closed, the premises was empty on Tuesday afternoon and the phones were not being picked up.

The Buck has changed hands at least three times since 2017 while under the ownership of Ei.

It last made headlines in 2017 when its former operators were given just a week's notice by the company to close the premises.

Landlords Russell Evans and John Linford had run the pub on a tenancy at will agreement at the time, which allows either party to terminate the contract at short notice.

About a month after the closure, veteran publicans Victoria and Grahame MacDonald took on the lease.

The couple ran the Cellar House in Eaton, the White Lodge in Attleborough and the Old Ram Coaching Inn at Tivetshall St Mary at the time.

Efforts were made to contact Mr and Mrs MacDonald.

It is understood The Buck was taken on by another landlord before Ei put it up for sale.

A spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships said: "As part of our on-going business, we do from time to time identify a pub that may no longer have a long-term future in our estate."

Richard Dixon, the Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) pubs protection officer, said the premises was in an attractive location near the River Yare.

He said: "Someone can now buy that as a freehold and do as they wish, which would be good."

The pub dates back to the 1700s, although parts of the building are said to be from the 12th century.

A spokesperson for Ei said anyone interested in taking on The Buck should contact Roche Chartered Surveyors on 01603 619876.