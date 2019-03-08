Bubble tea and Japanese bakery to open in Norwich

A new cafe serving east Asian delicacy bubble tea is coming to Norwich.

Moya Bubble Tea will be opening in Castle Mall next month, on level two beside The Java Store.

In addition to experimenting with bubble tea, the store will also sell Japanese bakery goods including buns, cheesecakes, green tea cakes and dorayaki – pancakes with sweet fillings.

Owner Adrian Moya, said: “Bubble tea intrigued me, I knew that it was something special. It’s not just a drink, it’s a vibe, it’s a message from our multicultural generation, a link that keeps us together – socialising, sharing a glass of bubble tea with your friends and family, an excuse to try the new flavours coming from East Asia.

“After I graduated I realised that it was my last chance to materialise my Moya bubble tea idea in the heart of Norwich. I’m excited to be delivering my vision of bubble tea and a Japanese bakery in Castle Mall and look forward to meeting my new customers.”

Bubble tea is made out of either a base of milk or fruit juice, blended with sweeteners and flavourings and served shaken or stirred.

It is also mixed with grains of tapioca.

Customers can also choose the amount of sugar, milk or ice they want.

Finally, they can decide whether or not they want a flavoured jelly called ‘boba’ in their drinks.