Broads boat builder goes under after a year of trading

Brundall Boat Builders, which traded as Vogue Marine, has gone bust. Picture: Google/VogueMarine Google/VogueMarine

A Norfolk boat builder has gone bust after just a year of trading.

Brundall Boat Builders, which trades as Vogue Marine, has appointed joint liquidators at Wilson Field to wind the company down.

The company had been in the process of building a 46ft Broads Cruiser which had been designed by Southampton-based John R Moxham.

The helm of the boat had been built before the company went bust, and had gone back to Mr Moxham for plans to build a second, smaller boat, in February of this year.

Brundall Boat Builders and Wilson Field have been approached for comment.