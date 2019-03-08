'Hair gel in the men's bathroom': Brothers reveal plans for town pub
PUBLISHED: 14:38 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 29 September 2019
Two brothers have fulfilled their dream and gone into business with one another to bring a buzz to a town's high street.
Jason Finnigan and his older brother David Taylor have taken over the Globe Inn Freehouse, on High Street in Lowestoft.
The brothers said they had spoken about launching a business together for years and hoped to work with their surrounding venues to bring back pub crawls.
Mr Taylor, who lives in Gorleston, said: "I have grown up in pubs, well, I have been dragged up in pubs and I have always wanted to own my own pub."
The 37-year-old, who previously owned the Old Blue Anchor in Lowestoft, which is next door to the Globe Inn Freehouse, said the new pub would have regular live music, DJ and karaoke events as well as a number of televisions in the venue with BT and Sky Sports.
He also hoped to liaise with he surrounding pubs to keep independent businesses alive.
"Years ago pubs would support one another, a barrel here and there if they had run out. That doesn't happen so much anymore," he added. "Three pubs close everyday, people need to use them or they will lose them."
Mr Finnigan, who hails from Beccles, said: "We have some live acts performing. We have Tom Tonks next week, Christy Bullen, who is the Ed Sheeran look alike.
"All our event will be posted on our Facebook page, which is the Globe Inn Freehouse," the 32-year-old said.
The brothers are creating a smoking area to the back of the pub, have completed minor renovations and added personal touches to their bathrooms.
Mr Finnigan said: "We have been putting aftershaves in the men's bathroom, but they keep on getting nicked, we need to put a chain on them or something.
"I want to put hair gel in them as well, because how many times have you gone out and it is raining and your hair is flat?"
The brothers are also experimenting with a variety of spirits and mixers, including new Coca-Cola flavours matched with rum.