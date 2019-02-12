Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Baptist chapel in South Norfolk sells for nearly £40,000 over the auction guide price

PUBLISHED: 18:24 13 February 2019

The Baptist chapel at Brooke which sold over the guide price at auction. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

The Baptist chapel at Brooke which sold over the guide price at auction. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

A Baptist chapel in Brooke went under the hammer at auction today for £189,000, over the guide price of £125,000-£150,000.

Inside the Baptist chapel which sold today for over the guide price at auction. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.ukInside the Baptist chapel which sold today for over the guide price at auction. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

The chapel on High Green was built in 1831 and has the potential to be converted into a number of alternative uses including commercial and residential subject to the necessary consents.

The owners, the Baptist Trust, wanted to establish the market value for this unique building and it generated significant interest and with a number of bidders at the Auction House sale, it finally sold for £189,000.

Robert Hurst, chartered surveyor and auction manager said: “We are delighted with the results of our first Norwich auction of the year. It raised nearly £3.5 million of land and property sold.”

The first sale saw 23 lots sold and the BBC’s Homes Under the Hammer were in attendance filming. A mixture of lots including residential, commercial and land went under the hammer including:

The property on St Stephens sold for £406,000The property on St Stephens sold for £406,000

A three bedroom detached bungalow off Yarmouth Road in Norwich sold for £226,500.

A row of five garages and a small parcel of land off Thorpe Road in Norwich sold for £73,000.

On behalf of Executors a detached three bedroom chalet in need of updating on Salhouse Road in Rackheath sold for £221,000.

A vacant three bedroom semi detached cottage with adjacent barn off Norwich Road in Scoulton sold for £206,000. A third of an acre parcel of amenity land opposite sold as a separate lot for £16,000.

The plot of land on Finkelgate sold for £55,500. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.ukThe plot of land on Finkelgate sold for £55,500. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

A building on St Stephen’s Road sold for £406,000

A vehicle repair workshop with lapsed planning permission to demolish and erect four dwellings on School Road in Reepham sold for £122,000.

A detached two bedroom chalet in need of modernisation on Ronden Close in Beccles sold for £164,000.

A two bedroom holiday chalet off Marsh Road in Oulton Broad sold for £40,000.

On behalf of an inheritance recovery company a mid terrace house requiring complete refurbishment off Fredrick Road in Gorleston sold for £61,000.

On behalf of a property company a three bedroom mid terrace house in good decorative order on Barkis Road in Great Yarmouth sold for £92,000.

On behalf of a lender a mid terrace mixed use property requiring complete refurbishment off Deneside in Great Yarmouth sold for £56,000.

An auction in Ipswich is being held tomorrow, Thursday and on Friday Auction House holds another auction in King’s Lynn.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Man charged with murder over death of Norfolk teenager

Terrington St Clement, where Maisie Newell died in 2014. Dean Smith has been charged with her murder Picture: Chris Bishop

Police negotiators called to man threatening people with metal poles

Police were called to a man making threats in Attleborough. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists