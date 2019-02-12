Baptist chapel in South Norfolk sells for nearly £40,000 over the auction guide price

The Baptist chapel at Brooke which sold over the guide price at auction. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

A Baptist chapel in Brooke went under the hammer at auction today for £189,000, over the guide price of £125,000-£150,000.

The chapel on High Green was built in 1831 and has the potential to be converted into a number of alternative uses including commercial and residential subject to the necessary consents.

The owners, the Baptist Trust, wanted to establish the market value for this unique building and it generated significant interest and with a number of bidders at the Auction House sale, it finally sold for £189,000.

Robert Hurst, chartered surveyor and auction manager said: “We are delighted with the results of our first Norwich auction of the year. It raised nearly £3.5 million of land and property sold.”

The first sale saw 23 lots sold and the BBC’s Homes Under the Hammer were in attendance filming. A mixture of lots including residential, commercial and land went under the hammer including:

A three bedroom detached bungalow off Yarmouth Road in Norwich sold for £226,500.

A row of five garages and a small parcel of land off Thorpe Road in Norwich sold for £73,000.

On behalf of Executors a detached three bedroom chalet in need of updating on Salhouse Road in Rackheath sold for £221,000.

A vacant three bedroom semi detached cottage with adjacent barn off Norwich Road in Scoulton sold for £206,000. A third of an acre parcel of amenity land opposite sold as a separate lot for £16,000.

A building on St Stephen’s Road sold for £406,000

A vehicle repair workshop with lapsed planning permission to demolish and erect four dwellings on School Road in Reepham sold for £122,000.

A detached two bedroom chalet in need of modernisation on Ronden Close in Beccles sold for £164,000.

A two bedroom holiday chalet off Marsh Road in Oulton Broad sold for £40,000.

On behalf of an inheritance recovery company a mid terrace house requiring complete refurbishment off Fredrick Road in Gorleston sold for £61,000.

On behalf of a property company a three bedroom mid terrace house in good decorative order on Barkis Road in Great Yarmouth sold for £92,000.

On behalf of a lender a mid terrace mixed use property requiring complete refurbishment off Deneside in Great Yarmouth sold for £56,000.

An auction in Ipswich is being held tomorrow, Thursday and on Friday Auction House holds another auction in King’s Lynn.