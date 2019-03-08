Search

Beauty of the Norfolk Broads helps win top tourism award

PUBLISHED: 10:46 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 13 March 2019

A winning team; John Packman, CEO of the Broads Authority pictured second from right along with Dan James, tourism officer, Exmoor National Park, Duncan Wise, tourism officer, Northumberland National Park, Mark Holroyd, head of programme, Discover England's National ParksChris Brant, regional project manager, Discover Englands National Parks, Sarah Fowler, CEO, Peak District National Park Authority and Margaret Paren, chair, South Downs National Park Authority. Pic: submitted.

A visitor experience aimed at telling the stories of England’s National Parks, including the Norfolk Broads, to new international audiences has received a top tourism accolade.

The English National Park Experience Collection (ENPEC), offering ‘a taste of life across the very best of the English countryside’ received the Outstanding Contribution to Tourism award, given by VisitEngland’s Advisory Board in the award’s 30th anniversary year.

Previous winners include the National Trust and BBC Countryfile.

The Collection, supported through VisitEngland’s Discover England Fund, promotes experiences at National Parks which range from living like a Roman, gin making, kayaking and treading in the footsteps of park rangers. More than 70 experiences and 80 accommodation providers are in the new Collection across nine National Parks throughout England including the Broads.

Broads’ experiences range from stand-up paddleboard adventure trails to sailing on a traditional wherry and ‘rails, trails and sails’ tours which are special guided walking tours.

Initially aimed at key overseas markets including Germany and Australia, the Collection has taken centre stage at a number of international tourism shows.

Mark Holroyd, programme manager with ENPEC said: “We’re thrilled to find ourselves in such esteemed company with this award, which is as much for the National Park staff, tourism businesses and communities that have come together to allow us to offer such an innovative and appealing set of experiences to those coming to England.

“The award seems all the more fitting in a year when the UK’s National Parks celebrate the 70th anniversary since the founding legislation that paved the way for these world-renowned and much-loved landscapes.”

Dennis Wormwell chairman of the VisitEngland Advisory Board said: “Our research shows that England’s National Parks play a valuable role in our tourism offer to visitors who holiday at home and those from abroad.”

The English National Park Experience Collection can be found online here

