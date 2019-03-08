Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

New Norfolk invention can save the sight of acid attack victims

PUBLISHED: 13:56 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 01 April 2019

The new P50 with FAST ACT being used. Picture: TMS Media

The new P50 with FAST ACT being used. Picture: TMS Media

TMS Media

Acid attack victims will be saved from blindness and life-changing burns as a result of a Norwich innovation.

Brittania Fire has adapted one of its world leading extinguishers to be able to combat chemical burns such as those inflicted in acid attacks.

A unique white version of the former Future50’s P50 extinguisher has been created with ‘FAST-ACT’, a substance which neutralises toxic substances.

MORE: Forget milkmen, you can now get wine delivered to your doorstep



Front-line emergency teams, venue security staff and first-aiders can now use the 2kg extinguisher to provide on-the-spot relief to victims.

A spray of FAST-ACT - used by the military and NATO for 17 years - draws corrosive chemicals from a victim’s skin, neutralising them in less than two minutes.

The Ashwellthorpe business teamed up with London-based Specialist Response Solutions (SRS) to create a new version of its award-winning extinguisher.

It even neutralises novichok, the nerve agent that poisoned Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

The FAST-ACT extinguisher is a specially-produced white version of the usual red P50, which has a multi-layer inner cylinder wrapped in Kevlar thread.

Andy Spence, sales director for Britannia Fire, said: “What is special about FAST-ACT is that eliminates the possibility of making the situation worse or more dangerous by applying the wrong substance.

MORE: New Costa and Navigator pub open at Norwich Airport



“It neutralises acid and can help prevent catastrophic lifelong injuries if used quickly enough. We were delighted to partner with SRS and produce a white P50, to accompany our red range.”

Kim Godfrey, SRS director, said: “FAST-ACT deals with any form of toxic liquid or vapour. It is particularly effective for skin for acid attack because it draws by diffusion away from the skin taking away the burning. It absorbs then neutralises it in less than two minutes depending on the type of chemical. It doesn’t stop burning but it reduces the extent.

“Applying water to acid injuries creates an exothermic reaction creating more burning, and also pushes toxic chemicals into the skin by osmosis – the Wash-In effect.”

Most Read

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Most Read

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road closed due to crash involving ambulance and car

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

QPR sack Steve McClaren ahead of Canaries clash

Steve McClaren has reportedly been sacked ahead of QPR's game against Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

People hurt after bus leaves road to avoid hitting mobility scooter

A bus had to take action to avoid hiting a mobility scooter. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists