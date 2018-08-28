Search

British people’s fear over Brexit increasing, new report finds

PUBLISHED: 06:00 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 06:55 08 November 2018

Union and EU flags fly outside Houses of Parliament.

EMPICS Entertainment

Concern about Brexit has risen sharply among over-65s to a level almost matching the youngest voting age group, a survey has found.

Consumer group Which? found that 61% of those aged over 65 say they are worried about the impact of Brexit, a 34 percentage point increase since September 2016.

Among those aged 18 to 34, 64% reported they are concerned about the consequences of Brexit.

But Which? also found a rise among the 34 to 64 age group who say they are concerned since September 2016, an increase of 24 percentage points to the current 60%.

In the East of England levels of worry now stand at 63%, up from 32% in September 2016.

Overall, 62% of people in the UK say they are worried about the impact of Brexit, up from 39% in 2016.

Concern is currently at 65% in Scotland, 63% in Northern Ireland and 61% in England, the watchdog found.

Which? director of policy Caroline Normand said: “The continuing lack of certainty about how the UK will leave the EU is clearly concerning people as they consider what it could mean for families and businesses across Britain.

“Consumers want a Brexit that protects and enhances their rights and gives them access to a wider range of high-quality, affordable goods and services.

“We believe that the best way to ease people’s worries is for the Government to agree a deal with the European Union that will meet these expectations and avoid the potential disaster scenario of a no-deal.”

The Which? Consumer Insight Tracker is a nationally representative online survey of around 2,000 people which reports every two months.

