Sprowston Manor owner ranked as worst hotel chain for seventh year running
PUBLISHED: 14:26 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 28 October 2019
The owner of Sprowston Manor has been ranked as the worst hotel chain in the country for the seventh year in a row - despite positive reviews for its Norfolk site.
The Britannia chain runs 61 hotels across the UK - and has ranked the lowest according to a recent survey by Which?
Britannia scored poorly across most categories including bedrooms, bathrooms, food and drink, cleanliness and value for money.
On top of this, Which? Travel found that 44% of customers encountered an issue during their stay at Britannia.
Despite this, Sprowston Manor is rated as 'Very Good' on TripAdvisor with a score of three and a half stars.
The hotel, which has a golf course and conference centre, is rated four and a half stars for location, four and a half for cleanliness, four for service and three and a half for value.
The vast majority of reviews rate it as 'Excellent'.