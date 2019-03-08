Sprowston Manor owner ranked as worst hotel chain for seventh year running

Britannia, the hotel which owns Sprowston Manor, has been ranked the worst in the UK for the seventh year. Picture: Archant/Britannia Archant/Britannia

The owner of Sprowston Manor has been ranked as the worst hotel chain in the country for the seventh year in a row - despite positive reviews for its Norfolk site.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Britannia chain runs 61 hotels across the UK - and has ranked the lowest according to a recent survey by Which?

Britannia scored poorly across most categories including bedrooms, bathrooms, food and drink, cleanliness and value for money.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20m

On top of this, Which? Travel found that 44% of customers encountered an issue during their stay at Britannia.

Despite this, Sprowston Manor is rated as 'Very Good' on TripAdvisor with a score of three and a half stars.

The hotel, which has a golf course and conference centre, is rated four and a half stars for location, four and a half for cleanliness, four for service and three and a half for value.

The vast majority of reviews rate it as 'Excellent'.