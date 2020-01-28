Search

Surely this must be the most convenient house for sale in Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 16:07 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 28 January 2020

Live in a shop; Bridge Stores, Loddon, is for sale. Pic: Archant

If you live in this property, you haven't got far to go to the village store if you forget a pint of milk.

That's because this home for sale for £575,000 actually forms part of a convenience store.

With three bedrooms, a garden and views over a marina, you've also got the shortest route to any shop around as it's in the same building - although operating completely separately.

And the rental income from the shop - £16,000 a year - is pretty handy too.

Kevin and Terri-Ann Groom are selling the building which houses Bridge Stores, Bridge Street in Loddon including the accommodation over the shop where they have been living.

But two years ago they leased the convenience store to the current owner and so the business will not be affected in any way by the sale.

The Grooms, who ran the store for many years, decided to take a step back from the business in 2017 and are now moving to enjoy semi-retirement.

They ran the shop, at one time with as many as 13 employees, working sometimes from 5.30am-10pm and over many Christmas periods.

But now it's time to move on.

Mr Groom said: "We are selling the building and I think it will probably appeal to an investor as there is a good rental income from the shop. I've started another little business and it's stress-free. It's incredibly hard work running a convenience store and it got to the point when we thought we needed to take a step back.

"But we have missed it."

The home has, on the ground floor, a utility room, a shower room, hallway, office/bedroom and a conservatory. Upstairs there is a spacious kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms, a large family bathroom and sitting room with views over Loddon Marina and the river Chet.

The property extends to approximately 478sqms and sits within 0.41 acres.

Outside, there are garages and a workshop as well as a secluded rear, private garden.

Immediately to the rear of the house is a courtyard garden with a raised decking area and patio.

The areas outside for the residential and commercial elements are separated by a five bar gate.

The property is for sale with Durrants.

Bridge Stores is operated as a newsagent, convenience store and an off licence. Its owner also ensured it was open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

