A bride-to-be who almost died giving birth to her son has told how her dream of getting married at the Lenwade House hotel has been shattered.

Roxanne Reeve, 25, was due to wed fiance Toby Boyce, also 25, on September 26 but found out their fairytale day was scrapped after this newspaper published a story about the hotel going bust. The couple had paid just the deposit, £500, and are finding it difficult to find an alternative venue with that Saturday free. And the bad news comes after Miss Reeve suffered a traumatic delivery of their son, Arthur, now 18 months old.

The Lenwade House Hotel, Fakenham Road, announced it was closing with immediate effect on Saturday.

Miss Reeve said: "This was supposed to be a happy day. I struggled with my pregnancy; I had pre-eclampsia and my little boy was born six weeks early and I nearly died, we were in intensive care for 10 days but he is a healthy boy now. When will we be able to be happy and be a proper family?

"I've also been diagnosed with an over-active thyroid and been quite poorly with that. Getting married at the Lenwade House Hotel was my dream, it was such a magical place, it was going to be my fairytale. I don't ask for much so I feel sad.

"I also feel very sad for the staff who've lost their jobs and if we can't find anywhere else, I think we'll go to the registry office as I just want to marry Toby, he's the love of my life and actually being married is the most important thing to me."

Miss Reeve, who works as a support worker, lives in Hindringham with her fiance and their son and said the boss of the hotel, Jane Scrivens, had recently not returned emails nor voicemails.

They paid a deposit, although were asked to pay more, but luckily, Miss Reeve said she raised what would happen if the hotel went bust.

The couple had booked to stay at the hotel for their honeymoon night with a wedding breakfast and had several guests booked in too, with the entire wedding costing £6,000. She's also spent £900 on her dress and the couple had paid for the hotel's registrar.

"I loved the hotel, I'd been to events there and afternoon tea, it's such a beautiful place, I hope it can be opened again but I hope the people running it can't ever run a wedding venue again."

Miss Reeve eventually got an email from the hotel 'apologising for the inconvenience.' She said: "An apology isn't good enough; it must have been a lengthy decision before closure so they must have known so why didn't they let people know sooner? The wedding of our dreams has been ruined by this place and I do hope they don't run another establishment again."