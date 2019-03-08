Search

Pub that faced closure signs new partnership with city musician group

PUBLISHED: 09:50 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 29 March 2019

Young Musicians Live have teamed up with The Brickmakers. Picutre: Young Musicians Live

Archant

A Norwich pub which was facing closure has started a partnership with a city music group that helps kickstart musicians’ careers.

The Brickmakers pub has joined up with Young Muscians Live. Picture: Denise BradleyThe Brickmakers pub has joined up with Young Muscians Live. Picture: Denise Bradley

The landlords at the Brickmakers, on Sprowston Road, announced they would be stepping down last September.

But after public outcry, and a campaign by this newspaper, negotiations restarted with owners Ei Publican Partnerships over a new lease, and the pub team say they are hopeful that it will soon be signed.

And the pub has now forged a partnership with Young Musicians Live, which offers weekly courses for musicians to build bands, learn stagecraft and hone their skills.

Young Musicians Live have supplied a new video system for both The Brickmakers and B2 Venues.

Landlady Charley South said: “For sometime now we have offered free DVDs of gigs to bands that play here, but the quality was poor. We have been so fortunate, we would never have been able to afford to install this system.”

