Search

Advanced search

A gem of a pizza: Firm names new dish after local jewellers

PUBLISHED: 14:59 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 03 August 2020

Co-owner of Brick Pizza, George Colley. Pic: Archant

Co-owner of Brick Pizza, George Colley. Pic: Archant

Archant

A firm which makes pizzas in Norwich has named a new calzone after a renowned family business.

The Zelley; a new dish by Brick Pizza named after Zelley jewellers. Pic: Brick PizzaThe Zelley; a new dish by Brick Pizza named after Zelley jewellers. Pic: Brick Pizza

Brick Pizza, which operates from the Market Place and St Peter Mancroft church garden, has brought out a new dish called...The Zelley. It’s named after Zelley jewellers, St Giles Street, which is a firm that’s been going for more than 100 years.

And although ‘Zelley’ sounds Italian, in fact Alistair Zelley, who is the fourth generation of his family to run the shop, said they originated from slightly less romantic roots – Selly Oak. The name was actually Selley and only when a branch of the family moved to Cornwall did it become ‘Zelley’.

However, Mr Zelley has been jokingly asking the owners of Brick Pizza, George Colley and business partner Sean Morrow for years to create a dish named after them – and were amazed when they did it. The pizza firm owners recently posted on social media: “Zelley in Norwich kept bugging us to make a calzone so here you go..The Zelley, a Neopolitan calzone with fresh ricotta, mozzarella, salami Napoli, basil, black pepper and tomato.”

Mr Zelley said: “It’s just a bit of fun really, I have been pestering them for a couple of years to make a calzone - they finally gave in. I’m afraid I do not have Italian heritage, unfortunately.

Alistair Zelley, at Zelley jewellers. Pic: Zelley jewellersAlistair Zelley, at Zelley jewellers. Pic: Zelley jewellers

“The Zelley name apparently originates for us from Selly Oak and Birmingham way. A branch of the family moved to Cornwall and the S became a Z. Nothing too romantic I am afraid.”

Brick Pizza, which was converted from former public loos in the market place, recently teamed up with St Peter Mancroft Church which allowed the restaurant to put benches in its garden as the pizza firm didn’t have any outdoor space. The garden is open from midday to 9pm Tuesday to Saturday, weather permitting.

The new Zelley pizza sparked a lot of comments from people saying it was a good idea. Other businesses also joined in the fun with Stratton Glass and Windows in Diss posting on Instagram: ‘Perhaps the ‘Stratton glassio and windari’ will be next. Others said: ‘I love that you’ve named it after Zelley.” And: ‘A big fat yes.’

A calzone is slightly different from a pizza in that it’s an Italian oven-baked turnover made with folded dough.

Brick Pizza in Norwich. Pic: ArchantBrick Pizza in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Zelley jewellers was started by Frederick John Zelley more than 100 years ago with a shop originally in Lower Goat Lane, Norwich, and then it relocated to St Giles Street. It recently gave away a lab grown engagement ring to a bride-to-be to promote the fact it stocks diamonds which haven’t been mined.

Brick Pizza have teamed up with St Peter Mancroft and are using their garden. Pic: ArchantBrick Pizza have teamed up with St Peter Mancroft and are using their garden. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Farewell to curate who was community hero in lockdown – and used water gun for christenings

Jack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Farewell to curate who was community hero in lockdown – and used water gun for christenings

Jack Banford is giving his last service at Aylsham Parish Church before starting his new job as the Chaplin at Gresham's. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Murder investigation finds Ricardas Puisys ALIVE in Fenland after four years missing

Suspected murder victim Ricardas Puisys has been found alive in Wisbech, police have revealed. Picture: Archant/Archive

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk to sizzle in three-day heatwave with temperatures set to hit 32C

The busy Cromer beach on the hottest day of the summer so far. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY