A gem of a pizza: Firm names new dish after local jewellers

Co-owner of Brick Pizza, George Colley.

A firm which makes pizzas in Norwich has named a new calzone after a renowned family business.

The Zelley; a new dish by Brick Pizza named after Zelley jewellers.

Brick Pizza, which operates from the Market Place and St Peter Mancroft church garden, has brought out a new dish called...The Zelley. It’s named after Zelley jewellers, St Giles Street, which is a firm that’s been going for more than 100 years.

And although ‘Zelley’ sounds Italian, in fact Alistair Zelley, who is the fourth generation of his family to run the shop, said they originated from slightly less romantic roots – Selly Oak. The name was actually Selley and only when a branch of the family moved to Cornwall did it become ‘Zelley’.

However, Mr Zelley has been jokingly asking the owners of Brick Pizza, George Colley and business partner Sean Morrow for years to create a dish named after them – and were amazed when they did it. The pizza firm owners recently posted on social media: “Zelley in Norwich kept bugging us to make a calzone so here you go..The Zelley, a Neopolitan calzone with fresh ricotta, mozzarella, salami Napoli, basil, black pepper and tomato.”

Mr Zelley said: “It’s just a bit of fun really, I have been pestering them for a couple of years to make a calzone - they finally gave in. I’m afraid I do not have Italian heritage, unfortunately.

Alistair Zelley, at Zelley jewellers.

“The Zelley name apparently originates for us from Selly Oak and Birmingham way. A branch of the family moved to Cornwall and the S became a Z. Nothing too romantic I am afraid.”

Brick Pizza, which was converted from former public loos in the market place, recently teamed up with St Peter Mancroft Church which allowed the restaurant to put benches in its garden as the pizza firm didn’t have any outdoor space. The garden is open from midday to 9pm Tuesday to Saturday, weather permitting.

The new Zelley pizza sparked a lot of comments from people saying it was a good idea. Other businesses also joined in the fun with Stratton Glass and Windows in Diss posting on Instagram: ‘Perhaps the ‘Stratton glassio and windari’ will be next. Others said: ‘I love that you’ve named it after Zelley.” And: ‘A big fat yes.’

A calzone is slightly different from a pizza in that it’s an Italian oven-baked turnover made with folded dough.

Brick Pizza in Norwich.

Zelley jewellers was started by Frederick John Zelley more than 100 years ago with a shop originally in Lower Goat Lane, Norwich, and then it relocated to St Giles Street. It recently gave away a lab grown engagement ring to a bride-to-be to promote the fact it stocks diamonds which haven’t been mined.

Brick Pizza have teamed up with St Peter Mancroft and are using their garden.

