Search

Advanced search

Brexit will offer huge chances and opportunity to ‘brave restaurateurs’

PUBLISHED: 16:55 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:29 18 December 2018

Greg Adjemian who owns the Ingham Swan with Dan Smith. Picture: Nick Butcher

Greg Adjemian who owns the Ingham Swan with Dan Smith. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

Brexit uncertainty is dividing the culinary world with major players scaling back, and up-and-coming chains freezing expansion.

But restaurateurs aiming to make a name for themselves are being advised to make the most of competitor’s apprehension and establish themselves in a post-Brexit market.

One chain slowing growth is family-owned Thai restaurant Giggling Squid, which opened in Norwich in September 2016.

It’s owners have said that it will open sites as planned next year but past that, expansion will be frozen.

Andy Laurillard – who owns the firm with his wife Pranee – said: “It’s all very worrying, so we’ve reduced our investment plans over the next year and will refurbish more sites than opening new ones.”

However Norwich businessman Greg Adjemian, who co-owns the Warwick Street Social in Norwich, the Wildebeest in Stoke Holy Cross and the Ingham Swan in north Norfolk, said there are “huge” opportunities “for the next generation of restaurateurs”.

“Major chains expanded too fast and with no differentiating factor, and are also scaling back because of Brexit. So there are empty units, fully refurbished, in prime locations. There are deals to be done depending on how landlords react to Brexit,” Mr Adjemian added.

In Norwich, Italian chain Carluccio’s has announced it will close just before Christmas, with Prezzo similarly shutting its outlet on Thorpe Road.

Nationally the likes of Byron Burger and Gourmet Burger Kitchen, which also have outlets in the city, have announced store closures.

“There’s no need for a refurbishment or expansion pay-off, you can do both. We’re being aggressive with our expansion plans; we want to open at least one site in 2019, as well as investing into our current sites.

“If you’ve got the differentiating factor and an optimistic outlook there’s no need for concern,” Mr Adjemian said.

Alongside chef patron Dan Smith, Mr Adjemian is currently refurbishing the Ingham Swan after it was devastated by a fire in September 2017.

“We’re not concerned about Brexit. Our strategy is to align with what consumers will want after the deal. It’s likely we’ll see more domestic tourism, so we will be catering to that.”

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Ely man and his brother who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 are sentenced for tax fraud

Two brothers - including one from Ely - who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 have been sentenced for tax fraud. Picture: HM REVENUE & CUSTOMS.

Fordham Primary is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire

Fordham Primary School plans. It has been rated among the top three primary schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture: FORDHAM PRIMARY

Woman remains in critical condition following M11 smash

The collision took place on the M11 [stock image]. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Wash and go at Soham pet shop with the first DIY dog cleaner of its kind in the country

Finn, the hero police dog and his handler Dave Wardell at Scampers Pet Shop in Soham for the opening of their new dog wash salon. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

REVIEW: KD Theatre’s ‘wonderful pantomime’ Jack and the Beanstalk at The Maltings in Ely ‘was just what we needed’

The cast of this year's KD Theatre Productions pantomime,Jack and the Beanstalk, which is at The Maltings until January 2. Picture ROSEMARY WESTWELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Where’s our post box?’ - Villagers face two mile walk to post letters this Christmas

From left to right: Alfie Townley (resident), Andrew Cawdron (Parish Councillor), Richard Claxton,Paul Elsey (Secretary of the Residents Association) and Petter Ibbett (Resident). Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Taxidermy transformed my life: Norfolk artist on overcoming mental health issues

Jenna Lingwood is a Taxidermist and curio maker. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists