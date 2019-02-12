Search

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

PUBLISHED: 08:03 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:24 17 February 2019

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Flights out of Norwich Airport to Aberdeen will go ahead as normal despite the aircraft provider going into administration.

On Saturday Flybmi announced it had cancelled all its flights and filed for administration, citing Brexit uncertainty as leaving them with an “inability to secure valuable flying contracts”.

The airline, which has 376 staff, operates 17 planes flying to 25 European cities.

While flights between Norwich and Aberdeen are booked through a franchise with Flybe, the aircraft used for the flights were provided by Flybmi.

An Eastern Airways spokesman said: “Our Flybe franchise Norwich/Aberdeen service will operate as normal despite the sad news of Flybmi (not Flybe) ceasing operations who had been providing the aircraft.

“Alternate arrangements are already in place so please check in as normal.”

A spokesperson for flybmi said they made the “unavoidable” announcement yesterday with a “heavy heart”.

“The airline has faced several difficulties, including recent spikes in fuel and carbon costs, the latter arising from the EU’s recent decision to exclude UK airlines from full participation in the Emissions Trading Scheme,” they said.

“These issues have undermined efforts to move the airline into profit. Current trading and future prospects have also been seriously affected by the uncertainty created by the Brexit process, which has led to our inability to secure valuable flying contracts in Europe and lack of confidence around bmi’s ability to continue flying between destinations in Europe. Additionally, our situation mirrors wider difficulties in the regional airline industry which have been well documented.

“Against this background, it has become impossible for the airline’s shareholders to continue their extensive programme of funding into the business, despite investment totalling over £40m in the last six years.

“We sincerely regret that this course of action has become the only option open to us, but the challenges, particularly those created by Brexit, have proven to be insurmountable.”

