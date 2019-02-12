Search

Workers set to quit the office and work in the pub

PUBLISHED: 15:20 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 19 February 2019

BrewDog is offering workers the chance to use their Norwich pub as office space on weekdays Photo : Steve Adams

BrewDog is offering workers the chance to use their Norwich pub as office space on weekdays Photo : Steve Adams

BrewDog in Norwich has launched a ‘Desk Dog’ initiative, allowing members of the public to work out of the venue on weekdays.

The project will allow workers to plug in their laptops, connect to limitless wifi and enjoy a bottomless cup of coffee for £7 a day.

And when the working day is done there is a pint of Punk IPA to enjoy.

“It’s something a bit different,” said BrewDog Norwich’s assistant manager Vicky Collis.

“If you don’t work in an office it can be hard because you work in a coffee shop and you’re under constant pressure to keep buying drinks, or in a chain they might not like you being there all day.

“Here you can just get set up and have as many coffees as you want – and a pint when you finish.”

A number of other BrewDog pubs have already trialled the initiative.

“We have a lot of people that already come in to work or for working lunches,” said Ms Collis. “We’re hoping to build on the success of other BrewDog pubs which have done this, because it’s worked really well for them and so far the response from customers has been really positive.”

Ms Collis continued: “The other thing about working in a coffee shop is that it can get really noisy. It’s not in here, it’s very different during the day than what you might see on a Friday or Saturday night.”

Ms Collis said she and her staff were looking forward to meeting some new customers.

“It’ll be nice to have a bit more day time trade and meet some new people,” said Ms Collis. “I think as a business you’ve always got to find ways to diversify.”

