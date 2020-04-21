Search

Coronavirus: Is your business eligible for government grant of up to £25,000?

PUBLISHED: 15:38 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 21 April 2020

Breckland Council and its leader Sam Chapman-Allen have encouraged businesses to claim government grants amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Breckland Council/Ian Burt

Breckland Council and its leader Sam Chapman-Allen have encouraged businesses to claim government grants amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Breckland Council/Ian Burt

Breckland Council/Ian Burt

Breckland businesses have so far received more than £16m in government grants to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.



The money, provided by central government and distributed by Breckland Council, is designed to help companies which may be particularly affected by the current lack of trade.

The local authority has written to more than 3,000 businesses eligible for grants of between £10,000 and £25,000, and is calling on those yet to respond to get in touch to claim their grant.

MORE: What you need to know now the government furlough scheme is live

Council leader Sam Chapman-Allen said: “Throughout this pandemic our focus has been on protecting the welfare of our residents and the buoyancy of our businesses.

“I urge the remaining eligible businesses to come forward so they can access this funding and additional advice.”

To access the funding, businesses must complete a short form on the Breckland Council website.

Ineligible businesses are encouraged to consult the website for information on national loan schemes, sick pay relief and deferment of VAT payments.

