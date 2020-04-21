Coronavirus: Is your business eligible for government grant of up to £25,000?
PUBLISHED: 15:38 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 21 April 2020
Breckland Council/Ian Burt
Breckland businesses have so far received more than £16m in government grants to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.
The money, provided by central government and distributed by Breckland Council, is designed to help companies which may be particularly affected by the current lack of trade.
The local authority has written to more than 3,000 businesses eligible for grants of between £10,000 and £25,000, and is calling on those yet to respond to get in touch to claim their grant.
MORE: What you need to know now the government furlough scheme is live
Council leader Sam Chapman-Allen said: “Throughout this pandemic our focus has been on protecting the welfare of our residents and the buoyancy of our businesses.
“I urge the remaining eligible businesses to come forward so they can access this funding and additional advice.”
To access the funding, businesses must complete a short form on the Breckland Council website.
Ineligible businesses are encouraged to consult the website for information on national loan schemes, sick pay relief and deferment of VAT payments.
For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.
You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.