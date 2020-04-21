Coronavirus: Is your business eligible for government grant of up to £25,000?

Breckland businesses have so far received more than £16m in government grants to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

The money, provided by central government and distributed by Breckland Council, is designed to help companies which may be particularly affected by the current lack of trade.

The local authority has written to more than 3,000 businesses eligible for grants of between £10,000 and £25,000, and is calling on those yet to respond to get in touch to claim their grant.

Council leader Sam Chapman-Allen said: “Throughout this pandemic our focus has been on protecting the welfare of our residents and the buoyancy of our businesses.

“I urge the remaining eligible businesses to come forward so they can access this funding and additional advice.”

To access the funding, businesses must complete a short form on the Breckland Council website.

Ineligible businesses are encouraged to consult the website for information on national loan schemes, sick pay relief and deferment of VAT payments.

