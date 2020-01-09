A11 to get new coffee shop and drive-thru

A new coffee shop, restaurant and drive-thru could be built close to a town along the A11.

Drivers may soon be able to grab a "coffee-to-go" as plans have been lodged with Breckland Council for the coffee shop, restaurant and drive-thru at the A11 Thetford by-pass.

Plans for the new facility were submitted by Motor Fuel Limited, and if approved it will be built on land next to the Thetford east service station, alongside the existing BP garage.

On Breckland Council's website, the documents say: "Motorist service areas are a vital necessity and provide an important role in ensuring that motorists travel safely.

"The opportunity to provide much-needed facilities which will benefit users of the site and motorists on the A11 Thetford By-Pass.

"The proposal represents an enhanced offer to the petrol filling station site in a highly accessible location.

"The restaurant site is accessed by leaving the east bound carriageway of the A11 Thetford bypass to the south west of the site onto the services slip road towards the service station and taking the first left turn into the coffee shop restaurant site."

The coffee shop, which will be operated by a franchise, will open seven-days-a-week, for 24-hours-a-day, and will include the drive-thru.

Motor Fuel said that the new site would create 15 or more jobs in the local area.

The documents state: "The coffee shop restaurant includes a drive-thru operation to allow customers the choice to pick up a coffee or pastry etc on the go.

"In addition, the unit will include an indoor seating area for customers who wish to stay and enjoy their coffee.

"Staffing on site will comprise one manager and at least 14 staff working in suitable shifts as required, therefore 15 jobs or more are created overall.

"The proposal represents increased job opportunities, improved motorist facilities on an essentially service area site serving the A11."

Plans for the new coffee shop will also include car parking, with 20 customer spaces including two disabled spaces and five staff parking spaces, as well as a motorcycle parking area.