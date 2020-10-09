‘A blot on our landscape’ - Fears raised over plans for agricultural feed mill

Plans have been lodged with Breckland Council by 2 Agriculture Ltd, for the build of an agricultural feed mill and facilities including parking and offices, on a site off Chalk Lane, in Snetterton. Photo: Google Images Google Images

Concerns have been raised by a village community about plans to build an agricultural feed mill which they fear will create “worry, stress and anxiety” for residents.

But chairman of Snetterton Parish Council, Helen Foley, said it is “farcical” that an application should be considered outside of Snetterton’s Employment Area and local plan, which was agreed in November 2019.

Ms Foley said the council worked with Liz Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, and Anna Graves, former chief executive of Breckland Council, on the plan, which highlights areas for potential developments within the district.

“It is farcical that an application should be considered outside of the designated area,” she said.

“Why did Breckland Council invest all of that money in a local development plan if it is going to consider planning applications outside of what was agreed? That is what most residents are unhappy about.”

The application site is located to the north of the Snetterton Employment Area, and in the planning documents online it states: “The application site is situated adjacent to an established industrial area, surrounded by a mixture of different building types, including renewable energy plant, poultry farms, motor racing circuit, road services area, distribution and industrial uses.

“Therefore, in this context, it would seem an appropriate location for a new agricultural feed mill.

“Working in partnership with the local authority, opportunities to develop the site can be achieved, which will in turn bring the benefit of additional employment to the area.”

Objections to the plans include concerns over increased traffic, noise and light pollution and it being an “eyesore on the horizon”.

Quidenham Parish Council and Shropham Parish Council are also against the plans.

One objector in Snetterton wrote: “Residents in rural locations often choose to live in this environment to escape air pollution, noise and light pollution.

“This development will certainly increase the worry, stress and anxiety of local residents and potentially leading to mental health issues.

“This area is outside of the permitted development plan for a reason, the work that helped define this area of permitted development should be respected.”

Snetterton Parish Council will meet on October 12 to discuss the plans.

2 Agriculture Ltd was contacted for comment but did not respond.