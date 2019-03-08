Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

City bakery to open stall on Norwich Market

PUBLISHED: 11:52 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 22 March 2019

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, outside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, outside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A popular Norwich bakery and cafe is expanding to a stall on Norwich Market.

The wide variety of breads on offer at Bread Source. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe wide variety of breads on offer at Bread Source. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Bread Source in Upper St Giles has long been a favourite with fans of traditionally made bread, cardamom buns and delightfully buttery pastries.

But now, its customers will soon be able to pick up a few of their favourite baked goods from Norwich Market, as the artisan bakery is to take over The Norwich Providore stall.

The stall, which is currently supplied with bread from the bakery will become Bread Source’s third premises in Norfolk following its Aylsham store and Norwich shop and cafe which opened in Upper St Giles in 2016.

Isabel Brentnall, the manager of Bread Source in Upper St Giles, said: “We’re still going to do quite a good range of bread but more pastries too.”

The Norwich Providore stall on Norwich Market. Owners David Winter, left, and Steve Prentice. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Norwich Providore stall on Norwich Market. Owners David Winter, left, and Steve Prentice. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ms Brentnall added that the new stall will echo the design of the bakery’s Norwich store, but will be divided into two halves, one focussing on bread and pastries while the other will feature bread making accessories such as proving baskets.

“The market is such a historical part of Norwich, it will be good to part of that and have a presence in the city centre, I think it will be great.”

Commenting on the popularity of traditional bread making, Ms Brentnall said the shop -through its bread making classes- has seen people were interested in the process of bread making.

“With traditional bread making people want to know what goes into their food, and we try to support local producers,” she said.

Denise and Pete Arger, who currently help run The Norwich Providore on Norwich Market which is soon to be taken over by Bread Source. Picture: StaffDenise and Pete Arger, who currently help run The Norwich Providore on Norwich Market which is soon to be taken over by Bread Source. Picture: Staff

Denise and Pete Arger who help run The Norwich Providore stall along with its owners Steve Prentice and David Winter -whose son Steven Winter owns Bread Source- said they thought the market stall’s future would be a promising one:

“It’s an exciting new chapter for the stall, the stall has been here six years this year, and we’ve worked here for about two. “There are so many customers but they are glad as long as the bread stays, and [the stall] is staying in the family,” they said.

The Norwich Providore market stall will be closed for a week from March 23 until Tuesday April 2, when it will reopen as Bread Source.

The current The Norwich Providore team will carry on looking after market stall until October before retiring.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘Some good has to come out of this’ – Terminally-ill farmer’s defiant battle against depression

Patrick and Zanna Joice Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Nature of ‘suspicious package’ delivered to police station is revealed

The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Excessive speed’ sees two vehicles crash in quick succession

Police have issued a warning to motorists to take care when driving on rural roads after a Renault Traffic van overturned near Homersfield. Picture: Halesworth Police

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich’s Pye Baker shop announces closure after four years

John Grimbsy Watts has announced he is closing the Pye Baker site in Dereham Road. Photo by Simon Finlay.

‘Excessive speed’ sees two vehicles crash in quick succession

Police have issued a warning to motorists to take care when driving on rural roads after a Renault Traffic van overturned near Homersfield. Picture: Halesworth Police

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

Running column: Mark Armstrong on the question every marathoner doesn’t want to answer

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

Some of the most unique Norwich Market dishes to try this Easter

Lasagneria on Norwich Market. Photo: Claudia Medrano
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists