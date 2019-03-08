City bakery to open stall on Norwich Market

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, outside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A popular Norwich bakery and cafe is expanding to a stall on Norwich Market.

The wide variety of breads on offer at Bread Source. Picture: Ella Wilkinson The wide variety of breads on offer at Bread Source. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Bread Source in Upper St Giles has long been a favourite with fans of traditionally made bread, cardamom buns and delightfully buttery pastries.

But now, its customers will soon be able to pick up a few of their favourite baked goods from Norwich Market, as the artisan bakery is to take over The Norwich Providore stall.

The stall, which is currently supplied with bread from the bakery will become Bread Source’s third premises in Norfolk following its Aylsham store and Norwich shop and cafe which opened in Upper St Giles in 2016.

Isabel Brentnall, the manager of Bread Source in Upper St Giles, said: “We’re still going to do quite a good range of bread but more pastries too.”

The Norwich Providore stall on Norwich Market. Owners David Winter, left, and Steve Prentice. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Norwich Providore stall on Norwich Market. Owners David Winter, left, and Steve Prentice. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ms Brentnall added that the new stall will echo the design of the bakery’s Norwich store, but will be divided into two halves, one focussing on bread and pastries while the other will feature bread making accessories such as proving baskets.

“The market is such a historical part of Norwich, it will be good to part of that and have a presence in the city centre, I think it will be great.”

Commenting on the popularity of traditional bread making, Ms Brentnall said the shop -through its bread making classes- has seen people were interested in the process of bread making.

“With traditional bread making people want to know what goes into their food, and we try to support local producers,” she said.

Denise and Pete Arger, who currently help run The Norwich Providore on Norwich Market which is soon to be taken over by Bread Source. Picture: Staff Denise and Pete Arger, who currently help run The Norwich Providore on Norwich Market which is soon to be taken over by Bread Source. Picture: Staff

Denise and Pete Arger who help run The Norwich Providore stall along with its owners Steve Prentice and David Winter -whose son Steven Winter owns Bread Source- said they thought the market stall’s future would be a promising one:

“It’s an exciting new chapter for the stall, the stall has been here six years this year, and we’ve worked here for about two. “There are so many customers but they are glad as long as the bread stays, and [the stall] is staying in the family,” they said.

The Norwich Providore market stall will be closed for a week from March 23 until Tuesday April 2, when it will reopen as Bread Source.

The current The Norwich Providore team will carry on looking after market stall until October before retiring.