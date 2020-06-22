Bakery to launch sweet treat combining French classic with a doughnut

Bread Source owner Steven Winter. Pic: Archant

A Norfolk artisan baker has come up with a new must-have sweet treat that combines a French classic with a British favourite.

The new pain au choco-nut. Pic: Bread Source The new pain au choco-nut. Pic: Bread Source

Bread Source, which has bakeries in Norwich and Aylsham, has been working on a new delicacy to bridge the two countries’ culinary delights.

The ‘pain au choco-nut’ is a cross between a pain au chocolat, a breakfast classic in France which puts a slab of chocolate inside a sweet pastry, and a doughnut.

Bread Source said on social media: “After six months in development, we’re almost ready to launch our pain au choco-nut. Blending traditional French patisserie with Norwich’s insatiable appetite for doughnuts.”

Last year, the Last Brasserie head chef Iain McCarten created a savoury crab doughnut starter, which fast became the Norwich restaurant’s signature, sell-out dish.

Bread Source launched a loaf scheme back in March when it distributed 100 loaves between each of its shops free to hospitality workers who had recently lost their jobs and continues to bake for front line staff at a discount.