Search

Advanced search

Bakery to launch sweet treat combining French classic with a doughnut

PUBLISHED: 13:27 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 22 June 2020

Bread Source owner Steven Winter. Pic: Archant

Bread Source owner Steven Winter. Pic: Archant

A Norfolk artisan baker has come up with a new must-have sweet treat that combines a French classic with a British favourite.

The new pain au choco-nut. Pic: Bread SourceThe new pain au choco-nut. Pic: Bread Source

Bread Source, which has bakeries in Norwich and Aylsham, has been working on a new delicacy to bridge the two countries’ culinary delights.

The ‘pain au choco-nut’ is a cross between a pain au chocolat, a breakfast classic in France which puts a slab of chocolate inside a sweet pastry, and a doughnut.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

Bread Source said on social media: “After six months in development, we’re almost ready to launch our pain au choco-nut. Blending traditional French patisserie with Norwich’s insatiable appetite for doughnuts.”

Last year, the Last Brasserie head chef Iain McCarten created a savoury crab doughnut starter, which fast became the Norwich restaurant’s signature, sell-out dish.

Bread Source launched a loaf scheme back in March when it distributed 100 loaves between each of its shops free to hospitality workers who had recently lost their jobs and continues to bake for front line staff at a discount.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Husband appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-three

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Murder investigation under way following death of man in woods near Norwich

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Animal charity warns of spike in demand as funds dry up

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19. Poppy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24