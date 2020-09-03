Independent Romanian restaurant shuts for good

A Romanian restaurant in Norwich has shut for good with its owners filing for liquidation.

Brasov in Dereham Road began searching for new owners in January and remained open until it was ordered to close in March.

Lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic spelled doom for the restaurant.

The restaurant sold authentic, home-cooked Romanian food.

However as of August 2020 Richard Cacho of RCM Advisory Limited was appointed as liquidator.

The liquidator has been approached for comment.