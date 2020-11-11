Search

Advanced search

Calls for council chairman to quit after he tells public to “suck up” £15,000 contract blunder

PUBLISHED: 06:30 12 November 2020

Brandon Town Council chairman Phil Whittam. Photo: Phil Whittam

Brandon Town Council chairman Phil Whittam. Photo: Phil Whittam

Phil Whittam

The chairman of a town council has been called on to resign after he told members of the public to “suck up and live with” a contract blunder which has cost the authority £15,000.

Chairman of Brandon Town Council has been called to resign. Picture: Chris BishopChairman of Brandon Town Council has been called to resign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Phil Wittam told onlookers at a virtual meeting of Brandon Town Council on Monday that the council had “made a mess” of a consultancy contract.

The debate came as Mr Wittam answered questions from the public, where a dispute was revealed about a contract with the health and safety consultancy Ellis Whittam.

The meeting heard that, in 2019, a five-year contract was signed with the company, which would cost the council around £15,000, but was only revealed to councillors in June of this year.

The “confidential matter” was brought up by former councillor Gary Brocklehurst - an issue which led him to resign back in May.

Brandon Town Councillor Sam Skinner. Photo: Sam SkinnerBrandon Town Councillor Sam Skinner. Photo: Sam Skinner

In response, Mr Wittam said: “In March 2019 we were signed up to a new contract with Ellis Whittam for health and safety representation.

“There was no agenda item, there was no resolution, no vote, nothing.

“It happened when Penny Etherington was chair. It was under her watch. It was hidden from the council until May or June of this year.

You may also want to watch:

“It is a mess that the town council was put in and it will cost us £15,000 plus.”

But Ms Etherington, who was chairman in 2019, responded: “First and foremost, Ellis Whittam health and safety were extremely useful and it got us out of a huge hole.

“You can try and blame me as much as you want but I was not aware at the time that it had been renewed.”

After back-and-forth between councillors and members of the public on the issue, Mr Wittam finally told them to “suck it up and live with it”.

“I will shoot anybody right between the eyes in three year’s time if they suggest we signed up with Ellis Whittam for a third period of five years,” he said.

Mr Wittam also refused to answer any more questions from another former town councillor, Mark Skinner, who was told at the start of the meeting to “go back and do your homework”.

Mr Skinner then called for the resignation of the chairman, saying there was “no confidence” in him.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Children playing in the High Street, Cley. Picture: courtesy of the Mike Adcock Collection

Chefs reopen historic pub to sell takeaway chicken

Andy Rudd, left, and Roger Hickman who are opening up The Chick Inn at Micawber's in Norwich;s Pottergate. Pic: Andy Newman Associates

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Craze to create a ‘David Beckham swimming pond’ takes off for Norfolk firm

A swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond Company

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

New Agriculture Act is a ‘landmark moment’ for post-Brexit farming

The government's Agriculture Act has become law, marking a 'landmark moment' for farming says the National Farmers' Union (NFU). Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New house plant business blooming thanks to Instagram giveaway fame

Ali Hunt (pictured) among the plants he is shipping across the UK from Eaton. Picture: Ali Hunt

Brownies get around pandemic rules with ‘virtual sleepover’

Millie, 10, and Izzy, 8, Lusted were among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Quinn is a Rainbow - the section for Girl Guides aged 5-7. Picture: Supplied by the group

‘They have been incredible’ - Impact of Covid on young people revealed

Sapientia Education Trust has told pupils to wear face masks in class at six of its secondary schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: PA Images