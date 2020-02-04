Search

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

PUBLISHED: 15:34 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 04 February 2020

The Brand House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Archant

A hotel has closed unexpectedly leaving staff without a job and its future in doubt.

Brandon House Hotel has been in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, since the 18th century.

The Georgian building, which hosts weddings and business meetings, closed on Friday, January 31 after staff were told business receivers had been appointed.

Anthony Salter was the breakfast chef at the hotel. At about 4.30pm on Friday a manager told him that the hotel would be closing.

The 46-year-old said: "He said he'd just got off the phone with the owner and we're closed. The receivers are in and we had until Monday to get out.

"We haven't been paid or seen any redundancy. All have just been told the hotel is closed and you're all sacked."

The Brandon House Hotel website is still online but it is not possible to book any rooms.

No information is shared about the hotel being closed with all rooms and dates displaying "unavailable".

Mr Salter had lived in the hotel for the past two years with his wife.

"We are now staying with friends and looking for somewhere to live and a new job," he added.

"We were all devastated, four and a half years of service just thrown away."

Brandon and West Suffolk councillor Victor Lukaniuk said he hoped the hotel would return to its former glory.

He said: "It needs an investment and I'm sure someone will come along and invest - it can be turned around and become a good, profitable hotel.

"I hope it will come back but you can never tell. It may be snapped up or on the market for a while.

"There are perfectly fine buildings in the high street that have been on the market for over a year, not getting any interest. It's not a pretty sight."

Attempts were made to contact the owners and receivers for comment.

