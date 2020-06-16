Search

Advanced search

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

PUBLISHED: 18:27 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:27 16 June 2020

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Thirty-seven workers have lost their jobs and 60 more face an uncertain future after a beauty and cosmetics firm collapsed.

Pecksniff’s, which operates its headquarters, distribution site and a store from the Highbury Road industrial estate, Brandon, has gone into administration.

The company, whose main customer is department store TK Maxx and its American counterpart, TJ Maxx, has 97 employees at the Suffolk base off the A1065 London Road.

The majority of workers had either been furloughed or working from home for the last three months amid the coronavirus crisis, but most were called to a meeting on Thursday afternoon (June 11) and told the news.

Others were unaware of the collapse until receiving an email at 10pm on Friday evening.

Glyn Mummery and Paul Atkinson, of business advisory firm FRP, were appointed joint administrators of Pecksniff’s Bespoke Fragrances and Cosmetics Limited from June 12.

You may also want to watch:

Upon appointment, 37 members of staff were immediately made redundant.

FRP said Pecksniff’s had cited a “significant and unsustainable fall in orders in recent months that impacted its ability to meet its liabilities” as the reason for its collapse.

The remaining 60 staff members have been retained by the administrators to enable the business to continue trading while they “explore all options for the company” and fulfil an outstanding contract.

The firm’s two stores, in Brandon and Brighton, remain closed having been shut already as a result of government restrictions enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic, while online sales are suspended.

Joint administrator Glyn Mummery said: “The immensely challenging retail environment has affected many businesses across the industry’s supply chain and Pecksniff’s is no exception.

“Without the prospect of a significant uplift in trading to sustain the future of the business in its current form, the directors made the difficult decision to file for administration.

“We will now review all options for Pecksniff’s, including a possible sale process for the business and its assets. Our team is working with the staff to support them in making claims to the redundancy payments service.”

Pecksniff’s has been contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Girl, 16, grabbed round neck and pulled to the ground

The girl was walking between Covent Garden Road and Diana Way when she was assaulted. Photo: Google

Prince William praises Norfolk hospital staff during first lockdown visit

The Duke of Cambridge meets paramedic staff, maintaining social distancing, from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust during a visit to the Ambulance Station in King's Lynn, Norfolk. Photo : Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Tributes to ‘superb’ headteacher who has died after contracting Covid-19

Former Caister Infant School teacher Patricia Lewis has died aged 80 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by Caroline Butcher

Two Boots stores set to close in town

Boots, on St Peters Street in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK
Drive 24