Spot in ‘Rural Oscars’ final for glamping site

PUBLISHED: 09:29 18 January 2019

Brambells Glamping, based in Burgh St Peter, has been named as an East of England finalist in the Countryside Alliance Awards. Picture: Brambells Glamping

Archant

A company specialising in countryside glamping is celebrating after reaching the regional final for the ‘Rural Oscars’.

Brambells Glamping, based in Burgh St Peter near Beccles, has been named as an East of England finalist in the Countryside Alliance Awards.

The site will go head-to-head with three other businesses from the region in the ‘Rural Enterprise’ category, rewarding those considered to be a growing asset to its community.

Brambells is owned by Holly Steel and Tom Banns, who aim to give customers a taste of farming life while enjoying their holiday.

Ms Steel said: “We are thrilled to be nominated as it’s early days for our small business. It’s a real boost that all our hard work has been noted and keeps pushing us forward to keep our standards high.”

The awards, which received more than 17,000 public nominations this year, are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food, farming, enterprise and heritage.

Regional champions will be announced in May, propelling them to the grand final held at the Houses of Parliament in June.

