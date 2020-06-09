See inside this six bedroom mansion for sale for £1.175m in city centre

The beautiful mansion in Bracondale for sale. Pic: Jackson-Stops.

A Grade II listed Regency home over three floors and in an acre of gardens is for sale right in the middle of Norwich.

The beautiful mansion in Bracondale for sale. Pic: Jackson-Stops.

The house in Bracondale is one of the finest still with its original, palatial plot in the city.

Dating to the early 19th century, it offers 2720sqft of accommodation with a hall, kitchen, inner hall, sitting room, dining room and garden room. Five bedrooms are on the first floor and a sixth on the second.

The beautiful mansion in Bracondale for sale. Pic: Jackson-Stops.

Outside there’s a large sweeping driveway, terrace and huge gardens.

Agents Jackson-Stops describe it as “a stunning example of an elevated detached Grade II listed period home.”

Bracondale evolved from a track leading from the river up the hill to the city centre into one of the most prestigious addresses with houses for some of the 19th century’s most eminent families.

The beautiful mansion in Bracondale for sale. Pic: Jackson-Stops.

The beautiful mansion in Bracondale for sale. Pic: Jackson-Stops.

The beautiful mansion in Bracondale for sale. Pic: Jackson-Stops.

The beautiful mansion in Bracondale for sale. Pic: Jackson-Stops.

The beautiful mansion in Bracondale for sale. Pic: Jackson-Stops.

The beautiful mansion in Bracondale for sale. Pic: Jackson-Stops.