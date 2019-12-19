Will you be shopping on Boxing Day? More stores staying closed

Aldi and Lidl will stay closed on Boxing Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Homebase has become the latest chain store to announce it plans to stay closed on Boxing Day.

Norwich Homebase will be closed on Boxing Day 2019. Photo: Google Maps Norwich Homebase will be closed on Boxing Day 2019. Photo: Google Maps

The DIY and gardening retailer will be keeping its doors shut on December 26 at all its stores including its branches in Lowestoft, Cromer, Norwich and Sprowston.

Research carried out for the store chain found that 92% of UK consumers in the East of England support Boxing Day closures - while 100% of retail staff in the area questioned were in support.

This puts East Anglia in the top five regions nationally in support of stores staying shut.

Homebase is just the latest store to give Boxing Day sales a miss, following in the footsteps of Home Bargains. Discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl have also announced they won't be opening.

Damian McGloughlin, Homebase CEO, said: "The lead-up to Christmas is always one of the busiest times for retailers, with in-store and support teams all working hard together to deliver for customers as they get ready for Christmas.

"For the first time this year and as a huge thank you to our team, all Homebase stores will be closed until December 27, giving everyone an extremely well-deserved extra day's break - however they wish to spend it.

"It's great to see the whole country getting behind the move for retailers to give their teams this extra day off."

Nationally, 92% of shoppers supported closures. Those over 55 were the top supporters of shops staying shut, with 95% support, while those aged 16-24 were least likely to back the move, at 87%.

