Search

Advanced search

Will you be shopping on Boxing Day? More stores staying closed

PUBLISHED: 11:31 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 19 December 2019

Aldi and Lidl will stay closed on Boxing Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Aldi and Lidl will stay closed on Boxing Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Homebase has become the latest chain store to announce it plans to stay closed on Boxing Day.

Norwich Homebase will be closed on Boxing Day 2019. Photo: Google MapsNorwich Homebase will be closed on Boxing Day 2019. Photo: Google Maps

The DIY and gardening retailer will be keeping its doors shut on December 26 at all its stores including its branches in Lowestoft, Cromer, Norwich and Sprowston.

Research carried out for the store chain found that 92% of UK consumers in the East of England support Boxing Day closures - while 100% of retail staff in the area questioned were in support.

This puts East Anglia in the top five regions nationally in support of stores staying shut.

Homebase is just the latest store to give Boxing Day sales a miss, following in the footsteps of Home Bargains. Discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl have also announced they won't be opening.

Damian McGloughlin, Homebase CEO, said: "The lead-up to Christmas is always one of the busiest times for retailers, with in-store and support teams all working hard together to deliver for customers as they get ready for Christmas.

"For the first time this year and as a huge thank you to our team, all Homebase stores will be closed until December 27, giving everyone an extremely well-deserved extra day's break - however they wish to spend it.

"It's great to see the whole country getting behind the move for retailers to give their teams this extra day off."

Nationally, 92% of shoppers supported closures. Those over 55 were the top supporters of shops staying shut, with 95% support, while those aged 16-24 were least likely to back the move, at 87%.

Do you agree? Vote in our poll to have your say on this issue.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Plan to build 137 houses in village approved

Plans for almost 140 new homes off Norwich Road, Acle, have been approved by Broadland Council's planning committee. Photo: Google Maps/Archant

81-year-old gran should not have had to die on the roadside on M11

Peggy Copeman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk pub hosting EU leaving party with British buffet

Paul Sandford, landlord of The Railway Tavern in Dereham, pictured during the World Cup. Credit: Ian Burt

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Two Norfolk restaurants named among top 50 in the UK

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Police hunt Range Rover driver after cyclist hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Range Rover failed to stop at the scene of a collision with a cyclist. Picture: Archant.

Two arrested after £8,000 of cannabis seized from Beccles home

Castle Hill, in Beccles. PHOTO: Google Maps

Father hailed a hero after tumble dryer explosion collapses house

A house has partially collapsed in Kessingland after a tumble dryer explosion. PHOTO: Reece Hanson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists