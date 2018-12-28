Search

Advanced search

Boxing Day sales footfall falls for third consecutive year

28 December, 2018 - 09:06
Shoppers out in force in Norwich for the Boxing Day sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shoppers out in force in Norwich for the Boxing Day sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Despite hundreds of shoppers flocking to Norwich’s city centre for the Boxing Day sales, across the rest of the county and country, footfall figures on the high street the day after Christmas Day has fallen for the third consecutive year.

Fears continue to mount for the troubled sector, as retail intelligence specialists Springboard confirmed footfall fell by 3.1% on Boxing Day this year.

It represents the third year in a row of falling figures and follows on from Boxing Day 2017 and 2016, when the numbers also dropped, by 4.7% and 4% respectively.

Retail parks bore the brunt of the pain this year, recording a 7.2% decline in shopper numbers.

Springboard put the poor performance in retail parks down to low consumer confidence, putting shoppers off from spending significant sums on large household goods or furniture.

Shopping centres stomached a 5% fall, while high street footfall edged down 0.3%.

Springboard said: “Whilst the larger, newer centres have a good hospitality offer, smaller, older centres do not and so the options for eating out are very limited, which encourages shoppers into high streets.”

It has been a torrid year for retailers with notable high street names such as Poundworld and Maplin falling into administration, Marks & Spencer and Debenhams announcing plans to shutter stores, while Superdry, Carpetright and Card Factory have all issued profit warnings.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Ilford takeaway could have its licence denied after repeatedly employing illegal workers since 2016

#includeImage($article, 225)

Seven Kings cabbie outraged at failing drugs test hopes to appeal DVLA decision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Redbridge stabbing: Brave teen helps saves boy’s life

#includeImage($article, 225)

Resident battles to save Bodgers from housing redevelopment

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Thetford man ‘too drunk to stand’ after driving wrong way on A14

Remigijus Katinas, from Thetford, who drove the wrong way on the A14. Picture: Andrew Young

Green Party to hold plastic waste awareness event

As part of its ongoing work to highlight the amount of unnecessary plastic waste created throughout the year, the Norwich Green Party are holding a plastic awareness event. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists