Search

Advanced search

It’s bring your own shoes as bowling alleys prepare to reopen

PUBLISHED: 17:22 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 14 August 2020

Bowling alleys are getting ready to reopen on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Archant

Bowling alleys are getting ready to reopen on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Archant

Archant

Bowling alleys across the county are gearing to reopen for the first time in almost five months as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease.

Bowling alleys are getting ready to reopen on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Getty ImagesBowling alleys are getting ready to reopen on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that from Saturday, August 15, a number of restrictions would be eased - allowing for socially distanced audiences back into indoor venues and wedding receptions of up to 30 people will also be permitted.

Among the new changes, those able to reopen are theatres, casinos, ice rinks, soft play areas and bowling alleys.

The lockdown restrictions were due to be eased on August 1, but a spike in coronavirus cases at the time resulted in them being paused for two weeks.

Owner of Fakenham Superbowl,Kay Kirby was disappointed that her family-run business, on Bridge Street, was unable to open at the start of July, but understood why.

Fakenham Superbowl. Picture: Fakenham SuperbowlFakenham Superbowl. Picture: Fakenham Superbowl

“We were hoping to reopen the bowling alley at the start of July but were left disappointed after the prime minister’s announcement,” Mrs Kirby said.

“We spent a lot of money getting everything ready and stock in place, but the safety of our staff and customers is priority.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re really excited to be back. We have already had a few bookings today.”

Fakenham Superbowl. Picture: Fakenham SuperbowlFakenham Superbowl. Picture: Fakenham Superbowl

The business will be reopening with every other lane in use, perspex screens, thermometers and hand sanitiser.

Mrs Kirby said: “The doors will be locked and the only people allowed to enter will be people that have booked with us and we will not be handing out bowling shoes and are asking people to make sure they are wearing trainers instead.

“Things may look different but we are doing as much as we possibly can to keep people safe and we will be monitoring the situation constantly.”

Superbowl UK Norwich in Castle Mall also announced it would be reopening on Saturday.

Bowling alleys are getting ready to reopen on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Getty ImagesBowling alleys are getting ready to reopen on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Getty Images

As well as the bowling alley, Fakenham Superbowl has a soft play area, which includes slides, a ball pool and bish-bash bags.

“We were shocked when Boris Johnson said soft play areas are allowed to reopen: he said he didn’t think they would be until October,” the owner said. “We’re going to wait for more guidance from the government before we reopen ours.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Police warning after three vehicle collision

Police attended the scene of a three vehicle collision at Crostwick. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Cafe owner excluded from Eat Out scheme loses £200 on first day of opening

New owner of the Hilltop Café at Rackheath, Barry Wright, with the 'Hilltop' breakfast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heavy tailbacks on main city road after crash leaves van on its side

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

Independent restaurant shuts permanently with new owner sought

Outside The Kitchen in Roudham. Picture; The English Whisky Co
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies following collision between car and lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Three East Suffolk beaches recognised among best in the country

A busy south beach in Lowestoft, with visitors enjoying the sun-drenched sands as they adhered to social distancing. Picture: Mick Howes

Thief snatches puppies from their mother

One of the Jack Russell puppies stolen from a run at Denver Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Leopard cub dies at Banham Zoo

One of the Sri Lankan leopard cubs has died at Banham Zoo. Pic: Ian Read

Goalkeeper who knocked referee unconscious back in court for drink-driving

Aaron Wick, who rolled his car whilst over the drink drive limit Picture: Archant