It’s bring your own shoes as bowling alleys prepare to reopen
PUBLISHED: 17:22 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 14 August 2020
Bowling alleys across the county are gearing to reopen for the first time in almost five months as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that from Saturday, August 15, a number of restrictions would be eased - allowing for socially distanced audiences back into indoor venues and wedding receptions of up to 30 people will also be permitted.
Among the new changes, those able to reopen are theatres, casinos, ice rinks, soft play areas and bowling alleys.
The lockdown restrictions were due to be eased on August 1, but a spike in coronavirus cases at the time resulted in them being paused for two weeks.
Owner of Fakenham Superbowl,Kay Kirby was disappointed that her family-run business, on Bridge Street, was unable to open at the start of July, but understood why.
“We were hoping to reopen the bowling alley at the start of July but were left disappointed after the prime minister’s announcement,” Mrs Kirby said.
“We spent a lot of money getting everything ready and stock in place, but the safety of our staff and customers is priority.
“We’re really excited to be back. We have already had a few bookings today.”
The business will be reopening with every other lane in use, perspex screens, thermometers and hand sanitiser.
Mrs Kirby said: “The doors will be locked and the only people allowed to enter will be people that have booked with us and we will not be handing out bowling shoes and are asking people to make sure they are wearing trainers instead.
“Things may look different but we are doing as much as we possibly can to keep people safe and we will be monitoring the situation constantly.”
Superbowl UK Norwich in Castle Mall also announced it would be reopening on Saturday.
As well as the bowling alley, Fakenham Superbowl has a soft play area, which includes slides, a ball pool and bish-bash bags.
“We were shocked when Boris Johnson said soft play areas are allowed to reopen: he said he didn’t think they would be until October,” the owner said. “We’re going to wait for more guidance from the government before we reopen ours.”
