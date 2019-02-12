Brand new hotel with prickly identity is coming to East Anglia

The Hog Hotel will open this spring in Pakefield Picture: Contributed Archant

Owners say they hope their restaurant and hotel will bring something different to the Lowestoft area.

This spring a brand new hotel and dining destination will be unveiled in Pakefield, Lowestoft.

Following their purchase of what was Fishers Hotel last year, new owners Nathan and Sally Jones have revealed their plans for The Hog Hotel.

The boutique hotel, with 17 individually designed rooms, should be open by late April and is in capable hands. Nathan was previously a co-founder and Sally sales and marketing director of Harbour & Jones, a London-base food service caterer which had a turnover of £65m over 13 years and employed 1,700 staff before merging with the CH&Co Group.

Talking about the rebrand, Nathan said: “When our father, who lived in Lowestoft for the last 30 years, passed away 12 months ago, we wanted to remember him in a cheerful tongue-in- cheek way. Hedgehogs were very much his favourite animal. We had always planned to change the hotel name; this came up in a moment of madness and we all loved it. Hedgehogs are certainly associated with sleep, which works well for the hotel. They are also keen eaters; this synergy resonated with us, as our hotel will have a brand new restaurant and bar which we look forward to telling people more about in the coming months.”

The bespoke hedgehog illustration for the hotel’s signage has been curated as part of the brand and will be colloquially known as ‘Dave’ after Nathan and Cathy’s late father. Nathan continues: “It was always very much part of the brief that the hedgehog himself should have a definite glint in his eye.”

Working with Southwold based design agency Spring, George Bennett led the design project to craft the hog. “We love projects like these, where we can take a really well-crafted approach to the creative, bringing out the character of the place and helping to set the right tone from the off.

Making sure that it is entirely clear that the Hog is a hedgehog was a priority, and has led to ‘Dave’ becoming an integral part of the identity,” he said.

The Jones family have further plans to raise awareness of the decline of hedgehogs in the wild, and as such will be aligning themselves with hedgehog charities to support fundraising and awareness initiatives.