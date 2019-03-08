Bosses at Norwich's bus service provider launch scathing attack on shareholder

Infighting has broken out at board level of Norwich's main bus provider.

FirstGroup has launched an attack on its main shareholder calling them an "opportunistic, self-interested player that is only focused on short-term gains".

FirstGroup runs Norfolk's FirstBus service, which operates services across the county and in Suffolk.

The tirade was issued as bosses attempt to stave off a boardroom coup.

US activist investor Coast Capital has a 9.7% stake in FirstGroup and wants to vote off six of 11 members of the company's board - including the chief executive and chairman - replacing them with seven of their own representatives.

Bosses said Coast's planned new board members did not have sufficient experience and had "put forward plans that are inconsistent, demonstrate a lack of understanding of FirstGroup and are rooted in the past".

They added: "Based on its many interactions with Coast Capital to date and its claims and proposals, the board believes that Coast Capital is an opportunistic, self-interested player that is only focused on short-term gains."