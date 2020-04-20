Search

Tourism boss: ‘We could open and observe social distancing’

PUBLISHED: 13:35 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 20 April 2020

Adam Goymour, company director of Roarr! Picture: Denise Bradley

Adam Goymour, company director of Roarr! Picture: Denise Bradley

A tourism company director has taken the decision to furlough himself while Norfolk remains in lockdown – but reckons the season is still “salvageable”.

David Field, CEO of the Zoological Society of East Anglia, which runs Africa Alive! and Banham Zoo. Pic: ArchantDavid Field, CEO of the Zoological Society of East Anglia, which runs Africa Alive! and Banham Zoo. Pic: Archant

Adam Goymour, the boss as Roarr! in Lenwade, furloughed himself on April 10 but remains optimistic the attraction can recoup losses.

He said: “The season isn’t written off just yet. If we can open for summer it is salvageable.”

Meanwhile others are lobbying MPs to be the first attractions to re-open in the summer if coronavirus lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

Roarr! is also building engagement digitally with customers. This week it launches a virtual adventure around the dinosaur trail.

And like many businesses, it is now looking ahead at how it may have to adapt to a new post-coronavirus environment.

“The post-Covid-19 era will have an economy shaped by new habits and regulations based on reduced close-contact interaction and tighter travel and hygiene restrictions. The current disruption will change how we eat, work, shop, exercise, manage our health, socialise, and spend our free time.”

At Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! chief executive David Field praised the support of the public who helped to raise the £80,000-£90,000 needed a month just to keep the animals fed and essential keepers paid.

He is lobbying government to be one of the first tourist attractions in East Anglia to re-open when the restrictions are lifted. He believes the attraction can limit the amount of people entering the zoo and ensure social distancing is maintained.

“We’ve not written off the season yet as we are hoping that our main months of July/August will come back in some manner and I think the season will extend longer. We are hearing Germany is re-opening some of its parks and zoos and we think we could be one of the first to reopen here.

“We aren’t like a high street or a beach, we can open in a controlled manner and know exactly how many people and who is in our open spaces.

“I was very concerned as to how we would actually feed the animals but now we can do this past May, thanks to the generosity and support from members of the public and we are also in negotiations with our bank to extend our credit. The fact that people who are facing their own challenges and trauma because of coronavirus can step out and give us support emotionally and financially has been just beautiful.

“We can show we are a safe place to reopen and need the authorities to understand this – you could have 100 people in our zoos who’d never see one another because we have so much space.”

Drive 24