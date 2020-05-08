Search

Advanced search

Barn developer raffles his new Ferrari to raise money for the NHS

PUBLISHED: 08:29 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 08 May 2020

The brothers Jonny, Justin and Josh and the Ferrari. Pic: Justin Henry/Archant

The brothers Jonny, Justin and Josh and the Ferrari. Pic: Justin Henry/Archant

The boss of a Norfolk property firm is hoping to raise hundreds of thousands for the NHS by raffling his new sports car.

Mr Henry's Ferrari. Pic: Justin HenryMr Henry's Ferrari. Pic: Justin Henry

Justin Henry, who runs Norfolk Barns and lives near Norwich, wants to raise as much money as he can for charity from his bright red 2013, 458 Spider.

He only bought the car, with a top speed of 210mph, six weeks ago and has hardly been able to drive it in lockdown.

But despite saving up for 10 years to buy it, he felt owning it in the current climate of coronavirus was rather distasteful.

So he and his brothers Jonny and Josh hit on an idea to create a draw whereby people donate £8 a ticket with an independent adjudicator picking a winner at random who will drive away the car.

The Ferrari. Pic: Justin HenryThe Ferrari. Pic: Justin Henry

Mr Henry is not giving away the car but aims to raise enough money to cover the cost of him buying it.

MORE: I did pay more than I’d intended’: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Brothers from left to right; Jonny, Justin and Josh. Pic: Justin HenryBrothers from left to right; Jonny, Justin and Josh. Pic: Justin Henry

Getting the draw sorted with all the bureacratic red tape over competition rules has been challenging. Mr Henry even had to change the logo wording he had originally wrapped the car with to conform with the strict rules – but he’s persevered.

After some administration fees for the independent firm PromoVeritas, running the draw, have been taken out, money will go to a charity called Heroes set up by NHS workers which goes to helping front line staff.

Mr Henry said: “I’d always wanted a Ferrari, I’ve waited 10 years to buy one, it’s red with cream inside. It’s beautiful but it just doesn’t feel right with everything that’s happening to own it. I’d love to be giving it away but I can’t afford to do that but then my brothers and I thought we could raise money for charity.

“It’s been a lot harder than I thought to set it up because of all the rules and regulations, we’ve literally spent the last two weeks on the phone. Everything has to comply but we’re there now. One lucky winner will drive away the Ferrari.”

A local firm wrapped the car for free with wording for the raffle. Pic: Justin HenryA local firm wrapped the car for free with wording for the raffle. Pic: Justin Henry

Rules are in place which mean that the car won’t be won unless a certain amount is raised although all the donations will still go to the charity and a winner will be drawn to receive a Ferrari driving experience. To conform to regulations, the draw is actually free to enter. “The spirit of it is to raise money for the NHS so we hope people will make the donation,” Mr Henry added.

To enter click here For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trio carried out ‘sadistic and sustained’ sexual assaults on children as young as one

Left to right, Guy Delph, Kieran Burton and Lee Calder. Pictures: Cambs Police

Barn developer raffles his new Ferrari to raise money for the NHS

The brothers Jonny, Justin and Josh and the Ferrari. Pic: Justin Henry/Archant

Drug addicts are ruining our lives but council does nothing, residents claim

Barnards Yard, Norwich. Picture: Submitted

‘I did pay more than I intended’: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Matthew Hall, who bought land in East Harling at auction. Pic: submitted

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I did pay more than I intended’: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Matthew Hall, who bought land in East Harling at auction. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drug addicts are ruining our lives but council does nothing, residents claim

Barnards Yard, Norwich. Picture: Submitted

Trio carried out ‘sadistic and sustained’ sexual assaults on children as young as one

Left to right, Guy Delph, Kieran Burton and Lee Calder. Pictures: Cambs Police

‘Unprecedented’ farmland visitors during lockdown must be warned of rural dangers, say agents

An 'unprecedented' rise in public visits to farmland during lockdown has prompted calls for farmers and landowners to take steps to ensure public safety in the countryside. Picture: Cheryl Dye / iWitness24

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik
Drive 24