Search

Advanced search

McDonald’s gears up to re-open restaurants closed due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:18 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 28 April 2020

McDonald's gears up for re-opening some of its restaurants after the coronavirus lockdown. Pic: Archant

McDonald's gears up for re-opening some of its restaurants after the coronavirus lockdown. Pic: Archant

The boss of McDonald’s has said he is planning a “limited re-opening” of sites closed because of the lockdown.

The fast-food chain closed all of its restaurants last month. It comes as rivals Burger King and KFC re-opened their first sites for delivery and takeaway during the past week.

It is not clear when or if sites in Norfolk and Waveney might reopen.

MORE: Revealed: Surprising Google searches in Norfolk since lockdown

Paul Pomroy, McDonald’s UK chief executive, said they had decided to close its restaurants temporarily for “the safety of our people and customers” but had recently begun looking at a “potential and limited re-opening”.

The restaurant chain said it was engaging with government and trade bodies, as well as listening to employees and customers, to ensure sites were opened “when the time is right”. Mr Pomroy said the business was “carrying out some operational tests” including exploring social distancing measures for staff and options for PPE, personal protective equipment.

For updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

‘I have never disliked a manager as much as I disliked him’ - City old boy opens up

Jon Otsemobor was not fan of Glenn Roeder at Norwich City Picture: James Bass/Archant

When will garden centres, tips, gyms, offices and shops reopen?

When will garden centres like Urban Jungle (pictured) reopen? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New A140 roundabouts set to open by end of year

Works to build two new roundabouts near Eye Airfield on the A140 are continuing Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Most Read

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

When will garden centres, tips, gyms, offices and shops reopen?

When will garden centres like Urban Jungle (pictured) reopen? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Watch: Driver caught going wrong way on Tesco roundabout

Still from dashcam of driver who went wrong way at Tesco roundabout in Sprowston. Picture: Archant

‘It’s really upsetting’: Community nurse has car windscreen smashed by vandals for second time in a month

A community nurse from Thetford, who has been working on the frontline throughout the pandemic, has said he was “gutted” to find his car windscreen smashed by vandals for the second time in just over a month. Photo: Ryan Wilkin

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434
Drive 24