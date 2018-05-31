McDonald’s gears up to re-open restaurants closed due to coronavirus

McDonald's gears up for re-opening some of its restaurants after the coronavirus lockdown. Pic: Archant

The boss of McDonald’s has said he is planning a “limited re-opening” of sites closed because of the lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fast-food chain closed all of its restaurants last month. It comes as rivals Burger King and KFC re-opened their first sites for delivery and takeaway during the past week.

It is not clear when or if sites in Norfolk and Waveney might reopen.

MORE: Revealed: Surprising Google searches in Norfolk since lockdown

Paul Pomroy, McDonald’s UK chief executive, said they had decided to close its restaurants temporarily for “the safety of our people and customers” but had recently begun looking at a “potential and limited re-opening”.

The restaurant chain said it was engaging with government and trade bodies, as well as listening to employees and customers, to ensure sites were opened “when the time is right”. Mr Pomroy said the business was “carrying out some operational tests” including exploring social distancing measures for staff and options for PPE, personal protective equipment.

For updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here